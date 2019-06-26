We told you earlier about a couple of tweets from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that don’t quite make sense considering they came months after photos showed her looking through a border fence, purportedly at migrant children in cages, with a horrified look on her face. Ocasio-Cortez explained the pictures this way:

I’ll never forget this, because it was the moment I saw with my own eyes that the America I love was becoming a nation that steals refugee children from their parents,& caged them. More kids died after this. To date, no one has been held accountable. We need to save these kids. https://t.co/HhdMqc5zML — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 25, 2019

The pictures Ocasio-Cortez helped spread around only showed her reaction, and not what she was looking at. With that in mind, people have found photos that appear to show different angles, including what was on the other side of the fence through which AOC was looking — or what wasn’t on the other side as it were:

Searched Grabien’s PhotoBank and found these alternate angle pics of @AOC where her sad-face pics were shot. Apparently she was crying about the lack of migrant children for her photo op. pic.twitter.com/8FMB8OQR6K — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 26, 2019

Well those are certainly more interesting angles:

More from the photo shoot (found by @tomselliott) 1/2 pic.twitter.com/mw0WEZrauM — Paige Sullivan (@PaigeSully88) June 26, 2019

So AOC was really just trying to get some stock border crisis images for Getty. The “crying at the border” pics were just crying at cars behind a fence 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/AHGd7B7Jx2 — Paige Sullivan (@PaigeSully88) June 26, 2019

Those certainly don’t provide much to justify the expression on AOC’s face in some of the pictures of her:

She really could have just said she staged the photos rather than pretend there was a naturally occurring emotional event happening. — Paige Sullivan (@PaigeSully88) June 26, 2019

empty parking lots are very very sad. — Ozzmosis (@Amarte_KJTM_) June 26, 2019

"Look at all that available parking space [SOB]" https://t.co/Behhn9js1J — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 26, 2019

Anyone in the #MSM going to call out @AOC for this debacle? https://t.co/mDuWa3oQ0P — Betsy Brantner Smith (@sgtbetsysmith) June 26, 2019

Credit where credit is due, Newsweek supplied one of the photo angles:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused of holding "photo op" in "pristine white outfit" at migrant child tent city—it was actually a protest https://t.co/IUSTrGmzzS — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 26, 2019

This photo from Newsweek even shows you she’s not looking at anything pic.twitter.com/QetFKZKl8Z — Paige Sullivan (@PaigeSully88) June 26, 2019

That sure is… something else:

It's a parking lot.

She's pathetic. — kat c ⭐⭐⭐ (@kchenette) June 26, 2019

AOC would never have been trying to make people believe she was looking at something that wasn’t really there, would she?