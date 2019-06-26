We told you earlier about a couple of tweets from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that don’t quite make sense considering they came months after photos showed her looking through a border fence, purportedly at migrant children in cages, with a horrified look on her face. Ocasio-Cortez explained the pictures this way:

The pictures Ocasio-Cortez helped spread around only showed her reaction, and not what she was looking at. With that in mind, people have found photos that appear to show different angles, including what was on the other side of the fence through which AOC was looking — or what wasn’t on the other side as it were:

Well those are certainly more interesting angles:

Trending

Those certainly don’t provide much to justify the expression on AOC’s face in some of the pictures of her:

Credit where credit is due, Newsweek supplied one of the photo angles:

That sure is… something else:

AOC would never have been trying to make people believe she was looking at something that wasn’t really there, would she?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezborder securitydetention centersmigrant childrenNewsweek