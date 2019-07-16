The Senate is having a hearing on Google and censorship, less than a week after President Trump hosted his own #SocialMediaSummit at the White House to discuss such topics as de-platforming, doxing, and shadow banning with mostly (but not all) conservative content creators on social media.

The summit really got under the skin of “real journalists” like Playboy’s Brian Karem, who taunted attendees in the Rose Garden, said they were “prone to demonic possession,” and challenged guests to a fistfight, all caught on video — video we never would have seen if it had been left to the “real” journalists to cover the event.

The Daily Signal’s Rob Bluey reported that there were about 250 “digital leaders, social media influencers, and members of Congress” in attendance — or, as the New York Times called them, “right-wing social media trolls.”

During the Google hearing, Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii brought up the social media summit, calling it “a rogues gallery” of “racists and conspiracy theorists.”

HIRONO begins Judiciary tech bias hearing by calling claims about anti-conservative bias "baseless." — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) July 16, 2019

And now Hirono is talking about last week's WH social media summit as a "rogues gallery" of "racists and conspiracy theorists." — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) July 16, 2019

Sen. Mazie Hirono on Trump's social media summit: "President Trump invited a Rogue's gallery of social media's leading racists and conspiracy theorists to hear about supposes censorship by tech companies, but none of these people had actually been banned from any platform." — Kari Paul (@kari_paul) July 16, 2019

And if Trump had invited, say, Alex Jones, who has been banned, how well would that have gone over?

Her staff keeps her right on top of things:

And now Hirono is criticizing YouTube "dragging its feet" and then taking a "half measure" by demonitization of @scrowder recently. — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) July 16, 2019

LOL

Hirono just now:

“YouTube drug their feet before taking action against @scrowder despite having knowledge of his two year homophobic harassment campaign against ‘Carla Mazza’”

😂 — Celine D. Ryan (@celinedryan) July 16, 2019

This is what happens when you don't write your own speeches. — JM (@bulletfriendly) July 16, 2019

Oh yes, poor, thick-skinned Carlos Maza, who’s moved on from (successfully) trying to get Steven Crowder’s videos demonetized to trying to get the pro-Trump subreddit shut down, seeing as he couldn’t fulfill his dream of taking down Fox News.

Dude, @maziehirono just accused @scrowder of being homophobic and racist in this Senate hearing. Wtf? — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 16, 2019

And how! — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 16, 2019

Of course she did. I'm not sure any discourse can be had with the Left without these accusations. I'm sure they think this stuff works but most of us are just plain weary of all the "isms" the left has in it's worn-out arsenal. — DoggonePuttyCat (@CatDoggone) July 16, 2019

Its all they got….name calling. They keep hoping their hyperbole will win people over for them. All its doing is horrifying real Americans. So by all means let the 4 stooges keep yapping. And Nancy is so backed into a corner she has no choice but to defend them. — WARRIOR POET (@tat2atco) July 16, 2019

@maziehirono is a complete embarrassment — arya (@gabaghoulish) July 16, 2019

Google’s kind of an embarrassment as well:

Google's rep won't just tell @tedcruz that they are or aren't neutral, just that they build them to be neutral. That's a weird answer to give. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 16, 2019

