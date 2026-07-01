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Clown Reminds Us 'Anchor Baby' Barron Trump Was Born Four Months Before Melania Became a Citizen

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on July 01, 2026
Twitchy

The Supreme Court dropped the ball on Tuesday and ruled in favor of birthright citizenship. You'd think they'd be spending the day gloating, but instead, they're relitigating Barron Trump's citizenship. We don't know if this person is just stupid or if this is just engagement bait.

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Hopefully, the proposed Community Notes get enough ratings to be added and demonetize this post.

Yep.

Warren here also wanted to get in on this conversation.

Warren says in a follow-up post that he's well aware that Barron's father was a citizen.

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He does, he's just had to switch up his argument rather than delete the original post.

We'd just like to point out that Warren's X bio reads, "Making people mad with facts since Twitter was Twitter."

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Yes, we most certainly do want to keep fighting this fight. Only with someone less stupid.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MELANIA TRUMP SUPREME COURT

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