Clown Reminds Us 'Anchor Baby' Barron Trump Was Born Four Months Before Melania Became a Citizen

The Supreme Court dropped the ball on Tuesday and ruled in favor of birthright citizenship. You'd think they'd be spending the day gloating, but instead, they're relitigating Barron Trump's citizenship. We don't know if this person is just stupid or if this is just engagement bait.

Advertisement

For all those against birthright citizenship: Barron Trump is an anchor baby. — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) July 1, 2026

Hopefully, the proposed Community Notes get enough ratings to be added and demonetize this post.

There's a zinger. Did you think of that or did you hear it somewhere? — Rob Carter (@RobCarter405) July 1, 2026

Where did his father hold citizenship that makes this claim 100% false? Any guesses? — James Mixter (@MixterJames) July 1, 2026

You know exactly what you’re doing and you do it anyway. — Nessun Dorma🇺🇸 (@Jenandtonic29) July 1, 2026

Yep.

Warren here also wanted to get in on this conversation.

Melania Trump became a US citizen 4 months after Barron was born.



Y’all really want to have this fight? — Warren (@swd2) June 30, 2026

Warren says in a follow-up post that he's well aware that Barron's father was a citizen.

His father is a citizen, you ridiculous assclown. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 1, 2026

Barron would have had American citizenship by virtue of the fact his FATHER, legally married to his mother, was a citizen. No birth tourism necessary. — Reine (@ReineDeTout) June 30, 2026

You idiot, Donald Trump was a citizen so it doesn't matter what Melania's status was but thanks for showing you don't understand what was being argued. — The Southern Belle Patriot (@DanielleA34203) June 30, 2026

He does, he's just had to switch up his argument rather than delete the original post.

I'm well aware that Trump was a citizen. So that's the line for you all?



Come here and get pregnant.. all good.



Get pregnant then come here.. all bad.



I'm glad SCOTUS said Americans are Americans because this is bullshit logic. — Warren (@swd2) June 30, 2026

We'd just like to point out that Warren's X bio reads, "Making people mad with facts since Twitter was Twitter."

Barron has a citizen parent, he’s automatically a citizen even if this was struck down. I’d love to have this fight. — Shiny Happy Person (@HRH_SHP) June 30, 2026

I was hoping this was a foreign account. But alas, even some of my fellow countrymen are completely morons — Dutch Badlands (@DutchBadlands) June 30, 2026

She was married to an American citizen.



Y'all really want to not delete your post? — Jay Gatling (@apinionsvary) June 30, 2026

Advertisement

I'll take one US CITIZEN parent over ZERO US CITIZEN parents coming here just to make a new, unrelated US citizen, thank you very much, you turnip. — Michelle (@10milesTillE) July 1, 2026

PLEASE look up the meaning of "non sequitur."



Your logic is unassailable...because you have presented no logic at all. There is no logic to assail. — Peter S. Lee (@pleemirage) June 30, 2026

Swing and a miss, bro. — JoeVento🇺🇸 (@Vento_Const) June 30, 2026

Republicans love legal immigration. Democrats love illegal immigration. You really want to have this fight? — D.O.T.D. Awards (@jbuzz1980) July 1, 2026

Yes, we most certainly do want to keep fighting this fight. Only with someone less stupid.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.