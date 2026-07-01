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Darializa 'Abolish the Police' Avila Chevalier Wants to Turn the US Into a Society With No Murders

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 01, 2026
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

Well, that's nice. Socialist Democrat congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier has said she wants to abolish the police, borders, and prisons, and now she's told MS NOW that she wants to use her power as a representative to make the United States a society without murder.

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Will McDuffie reports:

On Monday, she told MS NOW she wanted to use her power in Congress to transform the United States into “a society where we don’t have murders.”

“We need to start really rethinking what has allowed this kind of violence to exist in our society, and how do we reduce it,” she said. “So making sure that we’re actually investing in the programs that are proven to reduce that — mental health services and healthcare and housing and dignified social systems — are really at the heart of what we can do from a congressional level to make sure that our communities not only feel safer, but are safer.”

Avila Chevalier acknowledged that convicted murderers going to jail “is just the reality of what is going to happen.”

“But what I’m presenting is a vision for what we should have,” she said.

Mental health services, healthcare, housing, and "dignified social systems" are going to keep gang bangers in Chicago from shooting each other? We guess they're just like the looters who are just stealing a loaf of bread. If only they had healthcare and housing.

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Spending your way out of murder? She was probably in favor of sending social workers instead of police.

The way to achieve a society without murder is to take all of the murderers and remove them from society, but that doesn't jibe with her desire to abolish prisons.

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2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS CRIME SOCIALISM

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