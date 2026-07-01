Darializa 'Abolish the Police' Avila Chevalier Wants to Turn the US Into a Society With No Murders

Well, that's nice. Socialist Democrat congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier has said she wants to abolish the police, borders, and prisons, and now she's told MS NOW that she wants to use her power as a representative to make the United States a society without murder.

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On Monday, Darializa Avila Chevalier told MS NOW she wanted to use her power in Congress to transform the United States into “a society where we don’t have murders.”https://t.co/K45TTEFlVG — Zack Stanton (@zackstanton) June 30, 2026

Will McDuffie reports:

On Monday, she told MS NOW she wanted to use her power in Congress to transform the United States into “a society where we don’t have murders.” “We need to start really rethinking what has allowed this kind of violence to exist in our society, and how do we reduce it,” she said. “So making sure that we’re actually investing in the programs that are proven to reduce that — mental health services and healthcare and housing and dignified social systems — are really at the heart of what we can do from a congressional level to make sure that our communities not only feel safer, but are safer.” Avila Chevalier acknowledged that convicted murderers going to jail “is just the reality of what is going to happen.” “But what I’m presenting is a vision for what we should have,” she said.

Mental health services, healthcare, housing, and "dignified social systems" are going to keep gang bangers in Chicago from shooting each other? We guess they're just like the looters who are just stealing a loaf of bread. If only they had healthcare and housing.

Except she plans on letting all the murderers out of jail. That moron’s problem is she completely discounts human nature. People don’t murder because they don’t have enough stuff. They murder because they’re evil. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) July 1, 2026

So hear me out. We rebrand the "Just Say No To Drugs" ad campaign, and instead we go with "Just Say No To Murder." pic.twitter.com/FOcjldn2je — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) July 1, 2026

Will she defund the police to achieve it? — Redrick Samson (@R_D_Z_King) June 30, 2026

She going to have a stern talking to them. Ask them to please abide by social norms. Why didn’t anyone else think of that — copper (@traceyw85679426) July 1, 2026

What a great idea. No one has ever thought of that. — Robert Castle (@Texcessories) July 1, 2026

The fundamental problem with this is that its not possible and entertaining the idea in policy would be catastrophic



Many human beings are simply bad actors who have violent sadistic urges because their brains are broken — The American National Reclamation Project (@AGlavkoverkh) July 1, 2026

That’s so innovative — Vicki 🌻 (@vickikolomensky) July 1, 2026

Can she name one place in the world this has ever happened?? — Dave (@dgarr71) July 1, 2026

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Spending your way out of murder? She was probably in favor of sending social workers instead of police.

Finally, a politician brave enough to take the position that murder is bad! The pro-murder lobby is probably shaking rn 😏 — Mochi Daddy (@daddy_mochi) July 1, 2026

How does she plan to do this? Genuinely interested. — NoFalseHustle (@NoFalseHustle) July 1, 2026

Did she supply bullet points on how she will accomplish this? Anything? — Jaqui (@jaqui4) July 1, 2026

The way to achieve a society without murder is to take all of the murderers and remove them from society, but that doesn't jibe with her desire to abolish prisons.

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