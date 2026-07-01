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Love Above: Daredevil Couple Gets Engaged During Death-Defying Climb of Empire State Building Spire

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on July 01, 2026
Twitchy

Two Russian daredevils climbed the transmitter tower atop New York’s Empire State Building on Wednesday to unfurl a ‘peace’ banner and get engaged. The couple, both in their early 30s, are Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov. The two are known for seeking new heights and were featured in a 2024 Netflix documentary titled ‘Skywalkers: A Love Story.’ Wednesday’s ‘love story’ included a marriage proposal and ended with arrests and charges. 

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Here’s the video from when the story broke. (WATCH)

This love affair has already had its share of ups and downs.

After hanging the banner, the tower twosome descended to a platform where Kuznetsov got down on one knee and proposed to Nikolau. She posted a pic of the ring online.

Love and attention-seeking are known to make people do dangerous and foolish things.

New York Police Department officers met the death-defying duo in the air. (WATCH)

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The scaling couple was arrested.

Both are looking at a long list of charges. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...Endangerment, Criminal Mischief, Violation of Local Law, Possession of Burglar's Tools, Criminal Tampering, Criminal Trespass, Disorderly Conduct.

Some people were evacuated from the building. The commotion-causing climb is under investigation. Surveillance video will likely reveal how the two gained access to the spire.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust. 

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