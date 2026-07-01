Love Above: Daredevil Couple Gets Engaged During Death-Defying Climb of Empire State Building Spire

Two Russian daredevils climbed the transmitter tower atop New York’s Empire State Building on Wednesday to unfurl a ‘peace’ banner and get engaged. The couple, both in their early 30s, are Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov. The two are known for seeking new heights and were featured in a 2024 Netflix documentary titled ‘Skywalkers: A Love Story.’ Wednesday’s ‘love story’ included a marriage proposal and ended with arrests and charges.

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Here’s the video from when the story broke. (WATCH)

JUST IN: After two people climbed to the top of the Empire State Building and unfurled a banner on top of its spire Wednesday afternoon, one of the climbers appeared to propose to the other. https://t.co/ngG3jOeTBU pic.twitter.com/PhubQpnRH6 — ABC News (@ABC) July 1, 2026

Death defying climb to hang a banner about the power of love and then proposing is the kind of love nonchalant culture wants you to believe is dead pic.twitter.com/vFLnZOKwvm — Alice (@AliceBunnyland2) July 1, 2026

I’m glad to see some couples have a sense of adventure — the wretch (@tylerthewretch) July 2, 2026

This love affair has already had its share of ups and downs.

After hanging the banner, the tower twosome descended to a platform where Kuznetsov got down on one knee and proposed to Nikolau. She posted a pic of the ring online.

Angela Nikolau shows off her engagement ring after she and her now-fiancé illegally climbed the Empire State Building today. pic.twitter.com/z6OA2pfYKm — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 1, 2026

Ok I’ll just say congrats to them on the engagement.



Still was totally stupid though… — Tyler Laviolette (@TylerLavio) July 2, 2026

Love and attention-seeking are known to make people do dangerous and foolish things.

New York Police Department officers met the death-defying duo in the air. (WATCH)

The New York Police Department has released bodycam footage of the arrest of one of the daredevils who scaled the Empire State Building's spire on Wednesday afternoon. https://t.co/K1OmWK0cS9 pic.twitter.com/5JfNN5ePAD — ABC News (@ABC) July 1, 2026

The scaling couple was arrested.

Both are looking at a long list of charges. (WATCH)

BREAKING: The two people who scaled the Empire State Building with a marriage proposal banner have been ARRESTED and transferred out of Midtown South Precinct with charges.



Arrested:



Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, NJ

Angelina Nikolau, 33, NJ



Charges for both:



Burglary, Reckless… pic.twitter.com/rid2bh9QDn — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 1, 2026

(post continues) ...Endangerment, Criminal Mischief, Violation of Local Law, Possession of Burglar's Tools, Criminal Tampering, Criminal Trespass, Disorderly Conduct.

Some people were evacuated from the building. The commotion-causing climb is under investigation. Surveillance video will likely reveal how the two gained access to the spire.

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