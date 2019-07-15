If that headline looks like a mess, it because it’s trying to describe everything going on in this short video clip. As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refused to even acknowledge a reporter asking if she’d condemn the terrorist attack on an ICE facility over the weekend, and Rep. Ilhan Omar (who also refused to condemn the ICE attack) refused to dignify with an answer a question about her alleged support for al-Qaeda. “It’s beyond time to ask Muslims to condemn terrorists,” she told reporters.

You might remember the New York Post’s cover of the burning World Trade Center superimposed with the words “Here’s Your Something” after Omar referred to 9/11 before a gathering of CAIR as “some people did something.” Well, that still has Ocasio-Cortez ticked off and she’s appalled that the GOP would use images of 9/11 to incite violence against women of color.

Ocasio-Cortez defends Omar's flippant 9/11 comments, and says we shouldn't be allowed to show pictures of the terrorist attack because it is "triggering"pic.twitter.com/STvtwDIiSz — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 15, 2019

I guess freedom of the press and expression are new to this communist.

"#Chevita" — Billy Syms (@CIGRHPR) July 15, 2019

She shouldn’t be allowed to constantly tell us what we are allowed to do or say. — PDerm (@derm_pat) July 15, 2019

If she doesn’t want it said, she claims it’s an “incitement to violence” — in the same way, perhaps, that her insistence that migrant detention centers are “concentration camps” acted as an incitement to violence for the terrorist who tried to firebomb an ICE facility this weekend.

@RepAOC triggering like w/the manifesto that preceded the domestic terrorist attack in Tacoma – your words are central to the theme – is that what you mean? I’m sure your mother in FL “my baby girl is all grown up triggering ANTIFA bombing Tacoma ICE she’s a good #Socialist” — chicagocemo (@chicagocemo) July 15, 2019

Hey @AOC when are you going to apologize to America for the Antifa attack you and @IlhanMN and msm and @mPinoe goaded that poor man into committing. He is dead because of your racist antagonistic statements and lies. — Liberalist Logic (@LiberalistLogic) July 15, 2019

Yay….she’ll tell what we can watch, what we can say, how far we can drive and fly, how hot/cold we can keep our homes, what we can eat—-what a great America! 🤢 — TERRI (@tguygator) July 15, 2019

Her remarks were triggering. — SusanH (@AdaSooner) July 15, 2019

Triggering is an issue for her. Maybe she isn't stable enough to be in Congress. — Little Flower (@LittleF38043026) July 15, 2019

Those pictures should be on the front page every single day so we #NeverForget — WeWereBornFreeAndWeWillStayFree (@velcra820) July 15, 2019

Play it every day so we never forget. — Steve Michaels (@MidwestRepubli1) July 15, 2019

You damn right it’s triggering! And it should trigger you to considering you live in New York! It’s pathetic that it doesn’t trigger you and it says a lot about you. — JustATexan (@JustATexan) July 15, 2019

I, for one, have been triggered since 9/11/01 pic.twitter.com/Mb0vOwuCOk — Shelly⚜️MAGA🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@ShellyBFree) July 16, 2019

ALWAYS OUTRAGEOUSLY CLUELESS — Footz 🏁🍸MAGA, USAF, VIET VET (@fdistef8385) July 15, 2019

That is certainly a last refuge of the moronic. — Bill McLaughlin (@whydoIcare8) July 15, 2019

