If that headline looks like a mess, it because it’s trying to describe everything going on in this short video clip. As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refused to even acknowledge a reporter asking if she’d condemn the terrorist attack on an ICE facility over the weekend, and Rep. Ilhan Omar (who also refused to condemn the ICE attack) refused to dignify with an answer a question about her alleged support for al-Qaeda. “It’s beyond time to ask Muslims to condemn terrorists,” she told reporters.

You might remember the New York Post’s cover of the burning World Trade Center superimposed with the words “Here’s Your Something” after Omar referred to 9/11 before a gathering of CAIR as “some people did something.” Well, that still has Ocasio-Cortez ticked off and she’s appalled that the GOP would use images of 9/11 to incite violence against women of color.

If she doesn’t want it said, she claims it’s an “incitement to violence” — in the same way, perhaps, that her insistence that migrant detention centers are “concentration camps” acted as an incitement to violence for the terrorist who tried to firebomb an ICE facility this weekend.

