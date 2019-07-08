On Saturday, Twitchy did a post on a piece the Washington Post had put together on Rep. Ilhan Omar and her “complicated” relationship with the United States, the country that “has too often disappointed” her. You see, Omar’s is an absolute moral justice, and America just can’t measure up, which she lets us know in tweet after tweet.

The Washington Post kicked off its piece with an anecdote about Omar speaking before an auditorium of high schoolers and sharing just one story of injustice in America. You see, a “sweet, old … African American lady” was caught shoplifting, spend the weekend in jail, and was fined $80, which she couldn’t possibly afford. Omar says she screamed “Bulls**t!” in the courtroom when the sentence was handed down.

We thought it was odd that Omar would be so concerned about a loaf of bread considering she’s gone all-in with Iran and Russia in support of the Nicolas Maduro regime in Venezuela, where if you’re not lucky enough to find a bread line you might scavenge a meal out of a garbage truck.

Now Omar has admitted she might have “flubbed some facts” in her retelling of that courtroom injustice:

Ilhan Omar Admits Lying to High School Students https://t.co/xeO8O7T2XM — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 8, 2019

Brent Scher reports:

“I couldn’t control my emotions,” Omar told the crowd, “because I couldn’t understand how a roomful of educated adults could do something so unjust.” The Post had several pieces of evidence indicating Omar was not entirely truthful about this experience. “Omar’s story echoed the plot of ‘Les Miserables.’ If true, it is also probably embellished,” wrote Greg Jaffe and Souad Mekhennet, the authors of the Post‘s article. “City officials said that police aren’t allowed to arrest people for shoplifting unless there’s a likelihood of violence or further crime. Typically, shoplifters are sentenced to attend a three-hour class.” Asked about the story, Omar admitted “she may have flubbed some facts,” Jaffe and Mekhennet wrote. “She might have had a prior [arrest],” Omar told the Post. “I’m not sure…The details might not have all matched, but that’s what I remember.”

The important thing is that she was able to pass along to an auditorium of high school students just how racist, unjust, and cruel the United States is — a nation so cruel it took in a Somalian-born girl from a Kenyan refugee camp and made her a member of Congress.

Is this an example of being morally right is more important than being factually correct? Freakin’ dingbat. — Terry Fouchey (@roscoetdog1) July 8, 2019

Lying liars lie. — Warthog from Hell (@Egnaro_Rewop) July 8, 2019

Why would she stop if she knows she can get away with it? — serniebanders (@serniebanders11) July 8, 2019

Just another day in the life of @IlhanMN. If her mouth is open, she’s lying for attention. #dobetter #Minnesota5 — BamaGirl54 (@kjwebb54) July 8, 2019

When you “fudge the facts”, ma’am, you get caught. Please, earn your media the honest way. That’s why in politics the press attention is called “earned media”. — Cynthia McNary (@cmarmc) July 8, 2019

There is a trend in our society where people just make things up to get their point across, or to seem relevant or morally superior. This is bad for society. It is what some people are calling "post-truth" and our elected leaders should not be leading this way. — Earnie Bliss (@BlissEarnie) July 8, 2019

They should never have been made our elected leaders in the first place.

