We saw this pass through our Twitter feed over the holiday weekend and really wanted to present it as a piece humanizing the men and women of the Border Patrol. Certain Democrats whose names we’re tired of typing out would like to see Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) completely defunded and thereby abolished; and if that weren’t enough, they chose to slime their CBP tour guides at the border as physical and sexual harassers who had to restrain themselves from gunning them down.

So you’d like to think that the Border Patrol rescuing 33 illegal aliens, including a pregnant woman and children, from a 100-degree trailer in which they were being smuggled would be seen as a rescue story, and the human traffickers would be the bad guys.

But no — the Border Patrol account is now policed by citizens who seem them as the Nazis patrolling the “concentration camps” at the border.

CBP said in a press release:

A search of the trailer filled with produce from Mexico, led agents to discover 33 foreign nationals from Mexico and El Salvador hiding inside. The group concealed inside the trailer included 12 juveniles in age from three to 17, a pregnant female, and a convicted felon.

The interior of the trailer was nearly 100 degrees, causing imminent danger to the people locked inside with no means of egress. Although the trailer was equipped with a refrigeration unit, the driver did not have it turned on.

The 37 year-old Mexican driver was arrested and charged with felony human smuggling violations in a federal complaint. The 33 people being smuggled were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody and will be processed for immigration violations.

As we said, we’d love to post all of the thank-yous to the Border Patrol for capturing the man smuggling illegal aliens in life-threatening conditions, but most people seem to think they were better off locked inside that trailer.

OK, enough of you clowns.

Just the Border Patrol doing their job — which is to enforce the laws that Congress passes. How many lives did that photo-op to the border to cry at an empty parking lot save?

