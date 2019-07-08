We saw this pass through our Twitter feed over the holiday weekend and really wanted to present it as a piece humanizing the men and women of the Border Patrol. Certain Democrats whose names we’re tired of typing out would like to see Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) completely defunded and thereby abolished; and if that weren’t enough, they chose to slime their CBP tour guides at the border as physical and sexual harassers who had to restrain themselves from gunning them down.

So you’d like to think that the Border Patrol rescuing 33 illegal aliens, including a pregnant woman and children, from a 100-degree trailer in which they were being smuggled would be seen as a rescue story, and the human traffickers would be the bad guys.

But no — the Border Patrol account is now policed by citizens who seem them as the Nazis patrolling the “concentration camps” at the border.

Border Patrol agents found 33 illegal aliens, incl. 12 children, a pregnant woman and a convicted felon, hidden inside a trailer. The temperature in the trailer was nearly 100 degrees, causing imminent danger to the people locked inside with no way out. https://t.co/rVjUqNv1G1 pic.twitter.com/j74CIAjFAL — CBP (@CBP) July 5, 2019

CBP said in a press release:

A search of the trailer filled with produce from Mexico, led agents to discover 33 foreign nationals from Mexico and El Salvador hiding inside. The group concealed inside the trailer included 12 juveniles in age from three to 17, a pregnant female, and a convicted felon. The interior of the trailer was nearly 100 degrees, causing imminent danger to the people locked inside with no means of egress. Although the trailer was equipped with a refrigeration unit, the driver did not have it turned on. The 37 year-old Mexican driver was arrested and charged with felony human smuggling violations in a federal complaint. The 33 people being smuggled were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody and will be processed for immigration violations.

As we said, we’d love to post all of the thank-yous to the Border Patrol for capturing the man smuggling illegal aliens in life-threatening conditions, but most people seem to think they were better off locked inside that trailer.

So now you can take them to a concentration camp and continue to torture them. — California Riot (@BubbaLover) July 5, 2019

What’s the temperature in your concentration camps? — Edward (@EdwardEmerling) July 5, 2019

Well at least now they'll get to drink out of toilets — Toad Heartbreak (@toadheartbreak) July 5, 2019

This is what happens when you don’t let people apply for asylum at ports of entry. Thanks for fixing the problems you are causing. — Michelle Brane (@MichelleBrane) July 5, 2019

And I'm sure y'all swept them right off the to "dog pound" to be shoved into cages exposed to the elements – including dangerous heat! – or to the "ice box" to be shoved into cages where temps are kept below 60 degrees. — Pantherae (@pantherdraws) July 5, 2019

While you're at it, could you do something about hundreds of legal asylum seekers being kept in rooms or cages designed to hold less than half that number, at temperatures of 55 degrees, with no way out? — David Ambaras (@dambaras) July 5, 2019

Still waiting to see an actual report regarding the conditions in your camps, as well as a report on the conduct of your staff. — StaceyO (@StaceyO444) July 6, 2019

Quick, better torture the kids. — Miley Catrus III (@MileyCatrusIII) July 5, 2019

And then you beat them and denied them water. — OhKayMac (@OhKayMac) July 6, 2019

I bet you’re excited you’ll get to murder them yourselves at your own camps. — 🧛🏻‍♀️🐰Bunicula🐰🧛🏻‍♀️ (@BuniculaTv) July 5, 2019

@CBP agents are using people in concentration camps as sex slaves! — Dump Trump & Flush (@McTgm404) July 5, 2019

Nazis — jackisawful (@jackisawful) July 6, 2019

and i'm sure that they'll be much better once you shove them in a concentration camp and separate them from their children — #1 jay inslee stan account (@aestheticstatue) July 5, 2019

They were just getting prepared for when you bastards get your hands on them. — Paul Storey (@paulestorey) July 5, 2019

They've been acclimated to your concentration camps then. Less work for you Gestapo. — Kehlus Zeta (@zeta12364) July 5, 2019

So only slightly worse than the camp you’ll put them in? — High Gravity (@MikeUp) July 5, 2019

OK, enough of you clowns.

Good job! — matt roccaro (@matttyroc) July 5, 2019

Thank you for your sacrifice and service!! 🇺🇸💕💪🏼 — Kerrpatchrn (@kerrpatchrn) July 5, 2019

Thank you for rescuing them ❤️💙🇺🇸 — SummerTime (@YoCheerMama) July 5, 2019

This is terrible. The mixed message we're giving on immigration is contributing to these atrocities. We need to secure our border. — Tired of the political fighting (@tired_fighting) July 5, 2019

Great job and a great find. Some of the comments in this thread are just flat out ridiculous. Such a soft generation. — Chim Richalds (@TheMachine3949) July 6, 2019

Just the Border Patrol doing their job — which is to enforce the laws that Congress passes. How many lives did that photo-op to the border to cry at an empty parking lot save?

