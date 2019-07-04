By now you’ve certainly heard of the great toilet controversy of 2019; after touring Border Control detention facilities in Texas, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted as though she had witnessed a Border Patrol agent telling a detainee to drink from the toilet if she was thirsty.
The Daily Mail’s David Marosko managed to get Ocasio-Cortez to admit that, as in many holding facilities where space and privacy aren’t exactly the No. 1 priority, the drinking fountains there are mounted on top of the toilets.
Rep. Joaquin Castro managed to post some photos from inside the Clint, Texas facility, and to be perfectly honest, they look better than the photos Breitbart’s Brandon Darby managed to capture back in 2014. In any case, here’s Castro’s video of a shower:
The showers at Clint Border Patrol Station.
OK?
Similar to Army facilities in Iraq I saw (and used) visiting Camp Victory & Balad. Think @JoaquinCastrotx needs to spend more time overseas w/ our troops bef he calls this inhumane.
Ingraham obviously struck a nerve with Castro, who went straight for the “racist” accusation.
You're a white supremacist, Laura.
And, no, I don't think refugees should be kept in war-zone conditions in the most prosperous nation on earth.
If Laura Ingraham is a white supremacist, she’s doing a really bad job at it.
Actually she adopted a child from Guatemala, Joaquin. You complete moron.
You know she adopted a Guatemalan right?
Tell that to her adopted Guatemalan daughter. What have you done to help the people of Central America??
This is so-called "White Supremacist" Laura Ingram with her children.
Maybe someone should remind Castro that throwing around baseless accusations that people are white supremacists are why the thugs in Antifa feel justified in hospitalizing a gay, Asian-American journalist. They’re just fighting white supremacy, you see, and politicians like Castro help them justify their violence. Never mind; he doesn’t care.
Throwing that term around is appalling, Congressman. Appalling.
Is this for real?
What an infantile response
That is pretty libelous. You want to be President and cant tell the difference between conservatism and white supremacy?
Actually, it’s brother Julián who’s running for president, but we just like to think this tweet was subtly throwing shade at the other Castro’s standing in the polls.
Moronic statement.
I think elected "representatives" should stop with the false narrative and inflammatory name calling of fellow Americans … and perhaps set an example for others to follow. I know … it's a crazy concept. (Try it.)
Grow up.
I sesnse your behavior is the result of improper rearing. Be better.
Name calling…..right out of the "rules for radicals" (rule #5)….
Always the race card … 'nuff said.
Maybe sit a few of these out, @JoaquinCastrotx. Viva La Raza, etc.
Laura wins this argument based on facts. Not inhumane conditions, not even close.
I don't think they should be kept here either. They should be sent home.
Just lost a voter. Permanently.
Just for the record, here’s one of Brandon Darby’s photos from 2014, when not one Democrat cared:
Joaquin Castro's migrant detention photo from yesterday on left vs my photo from 2014 on right. Why weren't they mad then? Strange.
