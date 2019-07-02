Breitbart’s Brandon Darby posted this must-read thread comparing photos taken by Rep. Joaquin Castro yesterday with photos he took of migrant detention facilities in 2014 during the Obama administration.

Darby asks, “Why weren’t they mad then? Strange.” Yes . . . strange:

This one is especially stark given that yesterday AOC claimed migrants had to drink out of toilets. Imagine AOC’s reaction if she saw porta-potties in the holding area?

