Breitbart’s Brandon Darby posted this must-read thread comparing photos taken by Rep. Joaquin Castro yesterday with photos he took of migrant detention facilities in 2014 during the Obama administration.

Darby asks, “Why weren’t they mad then? Strange.” Yes . . . strange:

Joaquin Castro’s migrant detention photo from yesterday on left vs my photo from 2014 on right. Why weren’t they mad then? Strange. pic.twitter.com/5NIFfFP1X0 — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) July 2, 2019

Here’s a heartbreaking photo of migrant children in US detention… from 2014. pic.twitter.com/ilC20enHQd — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) July 2, 2019

Another photo of migrant children in detention… from 2014. pic.twitter.com/pCbipqnrRT — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) July 2, 2019

This photo also shows conditions in migrant detention facilities… from 2014. pic.twitter.com/yAPtkp8V2J — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) July 2, 2019

This one is especially stark given that yesterday AOC claimed migrants had to drink out of toilets. Imagine AOC’s reaction if she saw porta-potties in the holding area?

This photo clearly shows the bathroom facilities for detained migrants… from 2014. pic.twitter.com/H46ZTGY8Kj — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) July 2, 2019

This photo shows migrant men in “cell like room” … from 2014. pic.twitter.com/2HFFDwWpMR — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) July 2, 2019

This photo shows women and children migrants packed into a “cell-like” room … from 2014. pic.twitter.com/71zDxqoYOl — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) July 2, 2019

It’s absolutely right and noble to be upset about the humanitarian crisis on our border, my point is that some seem to only be upset now that it’s politically expedient to be upset. That’s all. Cc @JoaquinCastrotx @AOC — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) July 2, 2019

