If you remember, Joe Biden officially launched his campaign for president with a video in which he perpetuated the #CharlottesvilleHoax — the often repeated lie that President Trump had called neo-Nazis who had rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia, “fine people.” The unedited video clearly shows the president denouncing them: “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and white nationalists because they should be condemned totally,” he says.

The two sides to which he was referring were those who wanted all symbols of the Confederacy taken down and those who wanted to preserve them as historical items. And he asked a good question: where does it stop? Do we erase Thomas Jefferson and George Washington from history because they were slave owners?

Charlottesville obviously is trying to be something other than the place where a protester was run down and killed, and one way they’re doing that in addition to covering Confederate statues with black tarps is by no longer recognizing Jefferson’s birthday.

Charlottesville, Virginia, has decided to no longer celebrate Thomas Jefferson's birthday and will instead observe the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The city was the site of a 2017 white nationalist rally that descended into violence. https://t.co/MHJvPJMdJb — AP South U.S. Region (@APSouthRegion) July 2, 2019

Seriously — will the Jefferson Memorial eventually be covered with a tarp, or the statue removed and the structure renamed?

Thomas Jefferson's home, Monticello, is in Charlottesville, on 931 Thomas Jefferson Parkway This is jaw-dropping — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) July 2, 2019

Not for long…I'm sure the Parkway will have a new name soon — blue (@blue_prop) July 2, 2019

Really? After all, he IS one of our founding fathers. Maybe we should rewrite all of the history books to exclude the mention of anyone who ever owned slaves. Only teach the history that the Liberals approve of #rewritehistory — Joe Superstar (@jheubel) July 2, 2019

But blackface Governor and Lt Governor are OKIE DOKE! — Covfefe Kimmie (@kimmieguy) July 2, 2019

Sometimes I say I'm speechless, but I'm not really speechless With this, I'm truly speechless https://t.co/VVg2GeW5Iu — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) July 2, 2019

When I was in high school, I would listen to WTJU student radio out of Charlottesville The call letters meant Thomas Jefferson's University Are they going to get rid of UVA too? — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) July 2, 2019

If Thomas Jefferson cannot be acknowledged, then the University of Virginia, WHICH HE FOUNDED, needs to shut down. — Missus Bennet (@poornerves) July 2, 2019

What are they gonna do about the nickel? Or the $2 bill? I’m just saying, it’s a matter of time at this point. — Geoff Fischer (@HiDadSoup) July 2, 2019

Are we living in an alternate universe? #TopsyTurvyWorld — Jackie (@jakee528) July 2, 2019

You know you can celebrate both, right? — Scott (6 Seed Eastern Region Presidential Bracket) (@scottacular7) July 2, 2019

Crazy is the new normal. Virginia is a disgrace to begin with, from the governor on down. — Herlock Sholmes (@HerlockSholmes4) July 2, 2019

With this guy as governor? MFing Hypocrites pic.twitter.com/Ty2hgXs9p6 — Anyx (@Aynxop) July 2, 2019

Yet, you still have Governor Blackface still running the show. Gotta love liberal hypocrisy. — Rey (@ReyAzBuckeye) July 2, 2019

We're living through the Cultural Civil War — Christopher Cain (@C_Allan_Cain) July 2, 2019

My goodness @realDonaldTrump is actually Nostradamus — jeremydehner🤯🤫🤔 (@jeremydehner) July 2, 2019

No one: Literally no one: Random alien civilization in deep space: City of Charlottesville: “Lets stop celebrating the author of the Declaration of Independence as well as our 3rd President THOMAS JEFFERSON birthday because [Ilhan Omar voice] some people somewhere were bad. — the Flash (@ThickenParm) July 2, 2019

More ridiculous and pointless virtue signaling — Politically Incorrect (@SEofDisorder1) July 2, 2019

Can you imagine being a history teacher? — Connie (@ham2476522) July 2, 2019

But, but, but, Progressives said it was just about the confederate statues. 🙄 — NorseThunder (@Odinsonsmjolnir) July 2, 2019

Heck, they vandalized a statue of Francis Scott Key with the words, “Racist Anthem” after super-woke Shaun King wrote a piece about the national anthem being “deeply rooted in violent white supremacy.”

Erase American history and rewrite it the way it should be is gonna be a fun chapter in our book. — Jay Rue (@jaybluuee) July 2, 2019

