As Twitchy reported Monday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told reporters as she left a migrant detention facility in Clint, Texas, that she “was not safe from the officers in the facility,” and her chief of staff later doubled down, telling people to imagine walking into a fenced area with no exit full of hateful trolls with guns who were charged with protecting you.

We know she wants to cut off all funding for the Border Patrol and abolish ICE, but we really don’t see Border Patrol agents gunning down members of Congress during a tour of the facility that they requested.

That’s the story, though, and all of the members of Congress who took the tour are sticking to it. Rep. Norma Torres told CNN Tuesday that she was afraid for herself and for her staff who were made to wait outside and hence vulnerable to attack by Border Patrol agents.

Rep. @NormaJTorres says she feared CBP officers would attack her while she toured a border facility yesterday. "I certainly did not feel safe to be inside this location. … I also voiced my concern for the safety of my staff that was left outside." pic.twitter.com/qhHEOWW2JD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 2, 2019

I challenge anyone interviewing these Reps to ask whether a single one thought to take down the names/badge numbers of the CBP officers they claim were a threat to their physical safety during a highly publicized tour of the detention facilities https://t.co/Wsou3ksRZo — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) July 2, 2019

And Camerota sits there, nodding her head in agreement as if she has heard evidence of a threat. All this woman said is agents were taking selfies and she couldn't trust 'these individuals' with her mobile phone.

Two idiots lying in agreement. — Bruv (@Bourgy) July 2, 2019

Weird she wasn't asked the obvious follow-up: "But you were totally wrong in those feelings, since neither you nor your staff turned out to be in any danger, right?" — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) July 2, 2019

What a joke. Let’s all use common sense. Why would any officer act anyway other then perfect knowing they would run to microphones after visit. Very sad the representatives play this game — d godwin (@dagodwin134) July 2, 2019

Wow!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Give her an Academy Award for that performance. Tears and everything. Taking selfies with you in the background is threatening you. Give me a break. — Steven Cook (@Cookietooth257) July 2, 2019

I do not have a single clue what this woman is fearful of.

How are these nonces elected? — Bruv (@Bourgy) July 2, 2019

What a crock of shit. This is a deliberate smear — Craig Zimmerman (@craigzimmerman6) July 2, 2019

Well, they can’t make the concentration camp analogy stick if they don’t portray the Border Patrol as Nazis.

Such FAKE bull. — Enedina Martinez (@ninalove58) July 2, 2019

Why do these posers dishonorably dial up the drama? How many people buy their cheap trick? — A.Y. Rojas 🇺🇸 (@AnahuacYbarra) July 2, 2019

Oh poor thing. I worked in a prison for years and we staff were not allowed phones or electronics. It was hard to be disconnected all day, every day, but that was required of us in the facility. I think she could manage for a short hour or so. — r3VOLution (@R3volution) July 2, 2019

A crazy woman who totally lost reality and going hysteric when leaving the soap bubble of congress for a second — scoutcar (@scoutcar1) July 2, 2019

The bubble called Capitol Hill, which is guarded by men with guns? How do they know the Capitol Police aren’t plotting to kill them?

They’re describing yesterday like they narrowly avoided an assassination plot. And yet despite the sensational charges, no one in the media is asking WTF they’re talking about. https://t.co/9Qm60t4dOP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 2, 2019

But Andy Ngo just “claims” he was beaten by Antifa thugs, even though the whole thing’s on video.

