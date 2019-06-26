As Twitchy reported Tuesday night, news outlets like CNN weren’t being shy about broadcasting that heartbreaking photo of a father and daughter from El Salvador, and just like clockwork, it appeared on the front page of the New York Times Wednesday as well as on the floor of the Senate, thanks to Sen. Chuck Schumer not letting anything stand between him and exploitation of the dead.

Joe Biden has perhaps the worst social media team going, but they thought they’d give righteous outrage a shot, as though a father who tried to cross a river with his 2-year-old was an example of the Trump administration’s cruelty.

This image is gut-wrenching. The cruelty we're seeing at our border is unconscionable. History will judge how we respond to the Trump Administration’s treatment of immigrant families & children—we can’t be silent. This isn't who we are. This is not America.https://t.co/ZeMBmwUHxU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 26, 2019

Again, we’re not sure what the Trump administration had to do with any of this, other than trying to build a border wall to discourage crossings like this one. Brandon Darby writes about the border and Mexican cartels for Breitbart, and he let Biden have it.

Sir, the dead bodies of 61 migrants were discovered near our border in one Texas county alone during your final year in the White House. You said nothing. Source: https://t.co/YCFkKXTR9B https://t.co/RzL9zw6a8q — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 26, 2019

@JoeBiden how do you answer that?!! — Pab lo (@1TXConservative) June 26, 2019

Yeah, but no one took a picture so this is WAY different. — G_Mann (@GMann_19) June 26, 2019

Those bodies they find out in the desert aren’t nearly so photogenic. — D J Leonard (@dleonard724) June 26, 2019

Joe won’t acknowledge those. Politics and photo ops much more important than people. Stop this and secure the damn border. They’re killing themselves to get in. Finally the Democrats notice, but are using it to their advantage and not for the good of our country. — Liana Marie (@Lianamarie03) June 26, 2019

Any good psychopath will feign compassion when it suits their purpose. — Richard Griffing (@zulu934) June 26, 2019

It is really horrendous how so many people are exploiting the photo for egotistic purposes. — Jean Guerrero (@jeanguerre) June 26, 2019

Agreed, and we said so much Tuesday night, knowing exactly this was going to happen.

It’s infuriating when either side does this and both do. I have had a lump in my throat most of the day and feel like yelling and crying. It wouldn’t be complicated to solve it if our brains tried instead of weaponizing the issue. — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 26, 2019

I've felt exactly the same way. All day. I wonder what it would take to get people to start talking sensibly. — Jean Guerrero (@jeanguerre) June 26, 2019

We just need to all call it out when it’s happening and make the arguments we want to see others make. — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 26, 2019

This is on the individual. Like a drunk driver crashing into a tree & getting killed Entering the US through our Port of Entries is safe. — Working Stiff 🇺🇸 (@LisaMon67368400) June 26, 2019

Biden thinks it is America's fault that an illegal alien tried to take his 2 year-old daughter across the Rio Grande. Accusing us of other people's dangerous and foolish lack of judgement is not who we are. It is who Biden is. — AIC Foundation (@AICFound) June 26, 2019

Worse yet, according to Mexican news reports, the father carried the 2-year-old across the river and left her alone on the riverbank so he could go back for his wife. Not many are making mention of it, but the photo was taken by a Mexican photographer, in Mexico.

“Near” our border. And? — Ex Reporter (@Ex_Reporter) June 26, 2019

So now “near our border” equates to “actually IN custody and UNDER the care of the US government and justice system”? That’s a false equivalency if ever I saw one. — Ronan Archibald (@ArchibaldRonan) June 26, 2019

Yet another example of a politician feigning compassion to further his political career.

Don't forget this guy is competing against Trump and sits squarely across the aisle — he'll say anything to get your vote, but won't do jack once he has it. — Controversial Chloe (@celizabethme) June 26, 2019

Obama didn't really do any better. He threw tear gas. He deported. The worst though was when he turned a blind eye to some crossing. He had 8 years to totally blow it. — Lucia ¬¬ (@SeptembersRain) June 26, 2019

Don’t forget that he put kids in cages too.

And Biden isn't guilty of this mess either?! — Jorge Fernandez (@jcferna8858) June 26, 2019

He probably doesn't even know what's going on with his Twitter account. It's one of his Alyssa Milano-loving shills posting this garbage. — 🇺🇸 doctorcherokee 🇺🇸 (@doctorcherokee) June 26, 2019

Ben Shapiro just said on his podcast today that @brandondarby has been covering the border crisis since 2012 and no one has ever cared about it until now. Sad state of affairs our country is in to ignore this for so long. — Keli (@Sarcastikat) June 26, 2019

@jaketapper are you still shocked? Maybe follow Brandon Darby to catch up on the years you missed? — Mandy ☕🦋🌼 (@SpringSteps) June 26, 2019

It’s a good suggestion. And it’s funny and pathetic that Biden’s running as though he weren’t vice president for eight years.

Related: