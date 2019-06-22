As Twitchy reported earlier, President Trump tweeted Saturday that he was delaying by two weeks the ICE deportation process “to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border.”

That would mean Congress would actually have to do something other than tweet. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a couple of hours before President Trump announced his delay that citizens should 1) report ICE sightings to United We Dream, which has the #AbolishICE hashtag in its bio, and 2) make their luxury D.C. apartments sanctuary spaces for illegal aliens.

“WE HAVE TO PROTECT IMMIGRANTS” — even the illegal immigrants who have committed further crimes resulting in deportation orders?

It reminds of those two illegal immigrant teens and suspected MS-13 gang members whom Prince George’s County jail director released without telling ICE; they allegedly then murdered a 14-year-old girl. They were in for attempted murder and ICE had a detainer for their deportation, but the jail director declined to share their release with ICE.

Yeah, the criminals can chill out playing the golf simulator or getting a massage. Being a wanted criminal is stressful.

What if you’re an American citizen convicted of attempted murder? Can you hang out in AOC’s apartment until the police give up chase?

She’s not the expert on all this stuff.

