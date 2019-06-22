As Twitchy reported earlier, President Trump tweeted Saturday that he was delaying by two weeks the ICE deportation process “to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border.”

That would mean Congress would actually have to do something other than tweet. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a couple of hours before President Trump announced his delay that citizens should 1) report ICE sightings to United We Dream, which has the #AbolishICE hashtag in its bio, and 2) make their luxury D.C. apartments sanctuary spaces for illegal aliens.

Warning: The Trump admin is expected to begin ICE raids across the country TOMORROW, targeting people for round up. NOW is the time for us to come together: – Check in w/ your neighbors

– Share “Know Your Rights” info

– If you see ICE, report to @UNITEDWEDREAM 1-844-363-1423 https://t.co/UgWK0Km3sl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 22, 2019

Please share this info widely & make sure your neighbors have it. If your home can be a safe space or haven for others, let your neighbors and community know – even if it’s just to relax in the stress of this time. Plan, prepare, + protect our neighbors.https://t.co/IXow1nTO4s — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 22, 2019

“WE HAVE TO PROTECT IMMIGRANTS” — even the illegal immigrants who have committed further crimes resulting in deportation orders?

It reminds of those two illegal immigrant teens and suspected MS-13 gang members whom Prince George’s County jail director released without telling ICE; they allegedly then murdered a 14-year-old girl. They were in for attempted murder and ICE had a detainer for their deportation, but the jail director declined to share their release with ICE.

You are aiding and abetting criminal illegal aliens who judges have signed deportation orders. Why are you telling people to run from the law? — Harry Cherry (@TheHarryCherry) June 22, 2019

You took an oath. You can work to change laws, but you violate your oath by encouraging laws be broken. pic.twitter.com/p0AyAGhHAN — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) June 22, 2019

All my neighbors are here legally. They'll be fine. — Shannon (@theevilwriter) June 22, 2019

None of my neighbors have anything to fear. No reason for ICE to be in my area. — [email protected] (@OGKG_Whaddup) June 22, 2019

Congresswoman encourages people to aid & abet illegal aliens…. #Treasonous — DustyVanGilder (@DustyVG) June 22, 2019

Soooooo this should be illegal right? #trollcasiocortez — NoobNoob (@NoobNoo74456194) June 22, 2019

Obstruction of justice… — ronnierus (@russianslimer) June 22, 2019

Make sure you open your house. — Tom Miller (@bigslick55) June 22, 2019

Yeah, the criminals can chill out playing the golf simulator or getting a massage. Being a wanted criminal is stressful.

Ok what’s your address? — David Suggs (@TheRealDSuggs) June 22, 2019

Will you open your home up as a safe space @AOC ? — NotMichaelCrews (@notMichaelCrews) June 22, 2019

Are these rights available to non-citizens? — Onésimo here (@onesimohere) June 22, 2019

What if you’re an American citizen convicted of attempted murder? Can you hang out in AOC’s apartment until the police give up chase?

Telling illegal aliens to run from the law? This should be taken down — gorman ingo (@SanjayTillack1) June 22, 2019

are you aiding and abetting? the people who get deported have deportation orders dating back to the last administration and refused to leave – so you are going against Obama's orders — Yvonne I. (@Yvonne11972) June 22, 2019

Yes, please let everyone know where you are harboring and abetting fugitives. — ImYourHuckleberry (@dbwallace1) June 22, 2019

ICE enforces Immigration Law. They don't just round up people, they round up criminals.

Think of it like getting kicked out of the Movies because you snuck in.

Is the Usher the bad guy?

Why don't you inform"illegals" how to become "legals"? That would be positive — Monkey Bars of NE FL (@MonkeyBarsFl) June 22, 2019

Are you suggesting that people hide fugitives? How is it legal for someone in your position to do that? — StopCensorship❁ (@StopCens0rship) June 22, 2019

You are not protecting immigrants, you are talking about helping people that already had their day in court and were instructed to leave the country. That would make them now ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS. See the difference? It's just incredible how ignorant you are. — Alfonso Forero (@Fonzo67) June 22, 2019

Now you are aiding international criminals to escape capture? How many damn felonies do you get and still keep your job? — Rick Shope (@cwboywz) June 22, 2019

What other laws are you okay with people breaking? Robbery? Murder? Rape? Seriously, why is it okay to encourage and help people break the law? So proud to have you in Congress. You’re no different than Trump and the people you claim are “corrupt”. #birdsofafeather — Go Irish (@sjenk26) June 22, 2019

Are you kidding me. These people broke the law, had their day in court and now it is time to deal with the consequences. You do know as a elected official you represent AMERICAN CITIZENS. You are a disgrace! — Majic Eyes UFO News (@SSDavidT) June 22, 2019

So do you just encourage everyone to evade the laws? — Ashley Price (@theashley_price) June 22, 2019

Aiding and abetting illegal activities. But then you're a lawyer on top of all your other areas of expertise aren't you. — Bob Schoby (@BobSchoby) June 22, 2019

Hey @AOC pay attention, there might be a test later pic.twitter.com/MXZVEuW7fw — Relentless Patriot (@The_Pickster) June 22, 2019

She’s not the expert on all this stuff.

Judges have already determined these immigrants to be deported. Attempting to hide them from law enforcement to prevent the warrants from being carried out would be a crime. Telling people to commit a crime eh? — Xander756 (@Xander756) June 22, 2019

Congress is supposed to make our laws. How can you have someone in Congress, showing a total disregard for the laws of our country and encouraging and instructing people on how to break the law? — LSUfan (@Lsubet) June 22, 2019

Congresswoman Dipshit advising people to break the law. She doesn’t seem to realize Trump called it off. How many illegals will uproot their lives based on her ignorant hysteria? Lots, hopefully. #Caring https://t.co/2qgR6hwuAc — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 22, 2019

Related: