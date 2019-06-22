Liberal politicians around the country, including the mayor of Chicago, had been vowing defiance for when ICE began ramping up apprehensions of people in the U.S. illegally who had already been previously ordered to be deported. This afternoon President Trump announced a delay in the process, saying he wants to discuss it with Congress:

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

Stay tuned.

Update: Nancy Pelosi responded: