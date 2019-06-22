With ICE soon putting increased focus on apprehending people in the U.S. illegally who had been previously ordered to leave comes the inevitable defiance from “sanctuary city” politicians. One of those is Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who says she’s told local police not to help ICE agents enforce federal law:

Mayor Lori Lightfoot statement on planned ICE raids in Chicago and across the country pic.twitter.com/XndPn4K7Sy — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) June 21, 2019

Chicago will reportedly not even help ICE when it comes to finding and removing gang members:

BREAKING: Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces she has terminated federal immigration agents' access to Chicago's gang database in advance of raids on undocumented immigrants set for Sunday in Chicago and cities across the city. — The Daily Line (@thedailylinechi) June 21, 2019

Lightfoot said she spoke with ICE leadership in Chicago to lodge her "strong objection to any such raids." CPD will not cooperate with or facilitate any ICE enforcement actions, Lightfoot says. — The Daily Line (@thedailylinechi) June 21, 2019

Lightfoot: "Chicago will always be a welcoming city and a champion for the rights of our immigrant and refugee communities, and I encourage any resident in need of legal aid to contact the National Immigrant Justice Center." — The Daily Line (@thedailylinechi) June 21, 2019

Is anybody surprised?

Taking action to make the residents of Chicago safer. Well, just the gang members, everyone else is on their own. https://t.co/beEEaqHNYb — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 22, 2019

They do have their priorities.

When you side with the gangs and illegals over your law-abiding citizens You should be the one locked up https://t.co/13fKBZjKJT — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) June 22, 2019

Wow! Chicago the leader the murders in the US and you wonder why. If you live there why? The Mayor would rather you dead than illegal violent gang bangers deported. https://t.co/bTsWmiWD78 — Gary (@garyalan82) June 22, 2019

This helps Trump and hurts Chicago https://t.co/XRubCxxZZd — Tom Rogan (@TomRtweets) June 22, 2019

Socialists are insane. Protecting gang members!! You can’t make this up. https://t.co/CON7xJGkGR — Jason Wilcox (@gjwmsu) June 22, 2019

These maniacs are out in the open actively fighting against our Law Enforcement and backing ILLEGALS! WTF is happening in our country when this is commonplace in our major cities! This is why Trump will win in a landslide 2020! https://t.co/2qmOsxyf7o — Rob (@LBIRobert) June 22, 2019

And Dems don’t seem to realize that.