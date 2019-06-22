With ICE soon putting increased focus on apprehending people in the U.S. illegally who had been previously ordered to leave comes the inevitable defiance from “sanctuary city” politicians. One of those is Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who says she’s told local police not to help ICE agents enforce federal law:

Chicago will reportedly not even help ICE when it comes to finding and removing gang members:

Trending

Is anybody surprised?

They do have their priorities.

And Dems don’t seem to realize that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border securityChicagoDonald TrumpICEImmigration lawsLori LightfootSanctuary City