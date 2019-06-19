As Twitchy reported Wednesday morning, Joe Biden might have torpedoed his own campaign (again) by talking up at a fundraiser his ability to work with segregationists in the past as evidence he’ll be able to get things done as president:

Tonight at a fundraiser in NYC, Biden recalled serving with a major segregationist Mississippi senator: “I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland … he never called me boy, he always called me son.” He imitated the drawl. “At least there was some civility. We got things done” — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) June 19, 2019

Civility with segregationists is not something that either Kamala Harris nor Cory Booker wanted to hear as a bragging point. Booker called for Biden to apologize: “You don’t joke about calling black men ‘boys.’ Men like James O. Eastland used words like that, and the racist policies that accompanied them, to perpetuate white supremacy and strip black Americans of our very humanity,” Booker said in a statement, adding, “Frankly, I’m disappointed that he hasn’t issued an immediate apology for the pain his words are dredging up for many Americans.”

CNN campaign embed Caroline Kenny reports that Booker won’t be getting that apology.

Outside a fundraiser in Chevy Chase, Maryland, I asked @JoeBiden if he should apologize for his comments. He said “apologize for what?”, adding “Cory should apologize,” referring to criticism today from rival Cory Booker. — Caroline Kenny (@carolinerkenny) June 20, 2019

WOW. Asked by CNN outside a fundraiser in Chevy Chase, MD, if he should apologize for his comments, Biden said “apologize for what?”, adding “Cory should apologize”, referring to criticism today from Cory Booker. via @carolinerkenny — Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) June 20, 2019

Uh-oh … wasn’t there some pledge that the Democratic candidates weren’t going to criticize each other?

Wow — areyoukiddingme (@mhickey187) June 20, 2019

That’s it. I’m on the anybody but Biden train. He is utterly unacceptable. — CalAttorney (@CAAttorney1) June 20, 2019

Starting to think Obama picked him BECAUSE he was a racist. — Not_Cohen_So_Well (@design__hole) June 20, 2019

It’s because he can’t remember what he said — chickenfriedrice (@derfdarf) June 20, 2019

Our grandpa is not better than their grandpa. — bonespurious clamium (@scrubfish11) June 20, 2019

In his statement earlier, Booker said Biden is “someone I respect” pic.twitter.com/iwe99XQq3Y — Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) June 20, 2019

In his statement later, Booker said Biden is “someone I used to respect.”

The issue is that Biden likes white supremacists and he wants to be president — Opinion Haver (@AsInMarx) June 20, 2019

I love it…another nail in Biden's coffin. (Geez…he sure seems to think this is more of a coronation than a primary, doesn't he..? Seems that didn't work out so well for HRC, so what makes him think it will work for him..??) — Colleen Robinson 🌹 (@Colleen28467965) June 20, 2019

How tone deaf can one man be! — Aaron (@justanotherhan2) June 20, 2019

The Amtrack Joe train wreck continues — Mac (@785mac) June 20, 2019

Please go away, Joe. — Joe Schwartz (@JoeRollerfan) June 20, 2019

wow, crashing and burning. he will need to defend working with segregationists during the debate. — Jake Gold (@BotsonBob) June 20, 2019

Yeah, the debates are going to go really well for Biden…. — Bryan S. Matthews (@BryanMatthews74) June 20, 2019

GO HOME JOE YOURE TIRED — Patrick Beverley Hills (@p1koh) June 20, 2019

For context? This is one the white supremacists senators Biden liked to have lunch with: https://t.co/WVOA2iNiO2 — maxtrail (@maxtrail1) June 20, 2019

Whoa – utterly disqualifying. Joe Biden needs to drop out for the good of the party @Corybooker — Tax Jelnax (@TackJelnax) June 20, 2019

So what was the “boy” stuff about? — Trump’s Tailor (@86_RSK) June 20, 2019

Joe becoming unlikable really fast — Black 2 the Bone ✊🏿 (@Black_2_theBone) June 20, 2019

Keep talking, Joe. Show us your true colors. pic.twitter.com/YqjJerzi7W — Vivian Vacca 🏳️‍🌈 (@ViviVacca) June 20, 2019

2020 Dems as they finally get some openings to go after Biden pic.twitter.com/CWOJjVshhA — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 19, 2019

@BarackObama come get your boy — Brooklyn Michael (@BklynMichael42) June 20, 2019

Update:

… and there’s video!

Biden hits back at Booker over segregationist senator.

“Apologize for what? Cory [Booker] should apologize. He knows better” pic.twitter.com/xq8lLk4tTj — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) June 20, 2019

