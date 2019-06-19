As Twitchy reported Wednesday morning, Joe Biden might have torpedoed his own campaign (again) by talking up at a fundraiser his ability to work with segregationists in the past as evidence he’ll be able to get things done as president:

Civility with segregationists is not something that either Kamala Harris nor Cory Booker wanted to hear as a bragging point. Booker called for Biden to apologize: “You don’t joke about calling black men ‘boys.’ Men like James O. Eastland used words like that, and the racist policies that accompanied them, to perpetuate white supremacy and strip black Americans of our very humanity,” Booker said in a statement, adding, “Frankly, I’m disappointed that he hasn’t issued an immediate apology for the pain his words are dredging up for many Americans.”

CNN campaign embed Caroline Kenny reports that Booker won’t be getting that apology.

Uh-oh … wasn’t there some pledge that the Democratic candidates weren’t going to criticize each other?

In his statement later, Booker said Biden is “someone I used to respect.”

Update:

… and there’s video!

