Joe Biden bragging about his ability to work with people — specifically two segregationist Democrat senators — has other Democrat presidential candidates smelling blood in the water. Kamala Harris took aim at Biden this way:

Kamala Harris slams Joe Biden: “To coddle the reputations of segregationists, of people who if they had their way I would literally not be standing here as a member of the U.S. Senate … it’s misinformed and it’s wrong. … The Ku Klux Klan celebrated the election of one of them” pic.twitter.com/KHPb24mbKE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 19, 2019

That’s all fine and dandy, but Ben Shapiro has some points to add that help highlight what total BS Harris’ semi-outrage really is:

This is so radically disingenuous, but utterly predictable. If she truly thinks Biden is filled with praise for segregationists, she shouldn't just knock him, she should call on him to drop out, and she should ask Barack Obama why he was selected as vice president. https://t.co/DW5pqr6GGg — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 19, 2019

Excellent points! Maybe Harris should direct more of her criticism toward Barack Obama.

I love it when the left eats their own. https://t.co/n7E5bKxLl3 — misha1dibbs (@misha1dibbs) June 19, 2019

Pass the popcorn.