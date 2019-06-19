Joe Biden bragging about his ability to work with people — specifically two segregationist Democrat senators — has other Democrat presidential candidates smelling blood in the water. Kamala Harris took aim at Biden this way:

That’s all fine and dandy, but Ben Shapiro has some points to add that help highlight what total BS Harris’ semi-outrage really is:

Excellent points! Maybe Harris should direct more of her criticism toward Barack Obama.

Pass the popcorn.

