DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Mahmoud Khalil Appeals to the Supreme Court to Avoid Deportation

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 20, 2026 9:00 PM
Advertisement
Mahmoud Khalil Appeals to the Supreme Court to Avoid Deportation
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file

We often compare Hillary Clinton to a case of herpes, but the real case is former Columbia graduate student and Hamas supporter Mahmoud Khalil, who is still here in the country, despite it being October 20, 2026. Monday was the last chance for Khalil to appeal to the Supreme Court, and he took it. As this editor always asks, who is funding Khalil's year-long campaign to fight deportation? The guy doesn't have a job that we know of, though he's been known to spend his free time partying at Zohran Mamdani's victory party. He claims he's being denied free speech, but he's never shut up for a second. 

Advertisement

C'mon, just get this guy out of here.

Reuters reports:

Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil on Monday asked the US Supreme Court to overturn a ruling ‌that opened the door for President Donald Trump's administration to re-arrest and deport the Palestinian activist.

Khalil's lawyers asked, opens new tab the justices to take up his case after the Philadelphia-based 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that federal immigration law barred a lower-court judge from ordering his release from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Khalil was among the most prominent foreign students to be arrested last year as the Trump administration pursued a campaign to detain and deport noncitizens who engaged in pro-Palestinian activism on college campuses.

His lawyers say the Supreme Court should make clear immigration law does not prevent noncitizens from ⁠pursuing cases arguing they have been detained to punish them for speech that is protected by the US Constitution's First Amendment.

"If the Trump administration can punish someone for their pro-Palestine speech, this or any future administration can punish anyone for any speech," Khalil told reporters on Monday.

Recommended
Jesse Kelly’s One-Line Response to the ‘Muskets’ Argument Is Going Viral for a Reason Just Mindy Elon Reveals Muslim Employee’s Path From Assault to Triple Murder — and the Usual Suspects Are Mad Just Mindy
Advertisement

That's OK, because you won't be around for any future administration. Don't worry about it.

As far as we've seen, it hasn't occurred to a single journalist to ask.

Advertisement

Keep in mind that Khalil has simply petitioned the Supreme Court to hear his case — SCOTUS has not agreed to hear it. We hope they do … we don't think it will go well for him, or for the many Mahmoud Khalils in the country.

Advertisement

Agreed. Speaking of being sick to your stomach, we added Khalil's own post to the end here so you're welcome to skip it if you can't stand another word from this clown:

The post continues:

… to keep those courts from looking at my case and to channel it into its kangaroo immigration courts. So the question is simple: can the government weaponize immigration laws to punish someone's speech, then tell federal courts they have no power to step in? If the answer is yes, none of our speech is safe. If the Trump administration can punish someone for pro-Palestine speech, this or any future administration can punish anyone for any speech.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY | HAMAS | PRO-PALESTINIAN | SUPREME COURT

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Jesse Kelly’s One-Line Response to the ‘Muskets’ Argument Is Going Viral for a Reason

Jesse Kelly’s One-Line Response to the ‘Muskets’ Argument Is Going Viral for a Reason

Just Mindy
Elon Reveals Muslim Employee’s Path From Assault to Triple Murder — and the Usual Suspects Are Mad

Elon Reveals Muslim Employee’s Path From Assault to Triple Murder — and the Usual Suspects Are Mad

Just Mindy
WATCH Kai Schwemmer Collapse a College Professor’s ‘Diversity Is Our Strength’ Argument in Real Time

WATCH Kai Schwemmer Collapse a College Professor’s ‘Diversity Is Our Strength’ Argument in Real Time

Just Mindy

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos