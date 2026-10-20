Mahmoud Khalil Appeals to the Supreme Court to Avoid Deportation

We often compare Hillary Clinton to a case of herpes, but the real case is former Columbia graduate student and Hamas supporter Mahmoud Khalil, who is still here in the country, despite it being October 20, 2026. Monday was the last chance for Khalil to appeal to the Supreme Court, and he took it. As this editor always asks, who is funding Khalil's year-long campaign to fight deportation? The guy doesn't have a job that we know of, though he's been known to spend his free time partying at Zohran Mamdani's victory party. He claims he's being denied free speech, but he's never shut up for a second.

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C'mon, just get this guy out of here.

Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil asks US Supreme Court to hear case seeking to avoid re-arrest https://t.co/Y2ZIBmdEVc https://t.co/Y2ZIBmdEVc — Reuters (@Reuters) October 19, 2026

Breaking News: Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University graduate who was arrested by ICE agents last year amid campus protests, appealed to the Supreme Court in an attempt to prevent his deportation. https://t.co/aYm3q3Fv4e — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 19, 2026

Reuters reports:

Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil on Monday asked the US Supreme Court to overturn a ruling ‌that opened the door for President Donald Trump's administration to re-arrest and deport the Palestinian activist. Khalil's lawyers asked, opens new tab the justices to take up his case after the Philadelphia-based 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that federal immigration law barred a lower-court judge from ordering his release from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. Khalil was among the most prominent foreign students to be arrested last year as the Trump administration pursued a campaign to detain and deport noncitizens who engaged in pro-Palestinian activism on college campuses. His lawyers say the Supreme Court should make clear immigration law does not prevent noncitizens from ⁠pursuing cases arguing they have been detained to punish them for speech that is protected by the US Constitution's First Amendment. "If the Trump administration can punish someone for their pro-Palestine speech, this or any future administration can punish anyone for any speech," Khalil told reporters on Monday.

That's OK, because you won't be around for any future administration. Don't worry about it.

@nytimes It's ridiculous to have go through this much to deport one scumbag who isn't even an American. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 19, 2026

@nytimes Get this piece of shit out of the country. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 20, 2026

@nytimes For a country he hates he’s trying real hard to stay — Tracey Patrick (@grl_fit) October 19, 2026

@nytimes This guy is like herpes. Every time I hear he’s getting deported, he pops up again with more bullshit. GET OUT OF MY COUNTRY! — Em-80 (@EKramer7331) October 19, 2026

@nytimes I'm going to laugh so hard when he's burned through every gofundme dollar you idiots gave him, still loses, and sets precedent that deports tens of thousands more like him — Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) October 20, 2026

@nytimes Take the L already. — David Zorkocy (@DavidZorkocy) October 20, 2026

@nytimes Who’s funding Khalili’s legal fees? 🤨 — Jean (@queens_parents) October 19, 2026

As far as we've seen, it hasn't occurred to a single journalist to ask.

@nytimes @TrumpNationRed Holy moly! How much money are we actually wasting on this asshole? — Orbeekins 🇺🇸 (@orbeekins) October 19, 2026

@nytimes The Supreme Court will put the final nail for his deportation. — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) October 19, 2026

@nytimes Good riddance, little roach. Get out of America. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) October 19, 2026

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@nytimes Why would SCOTUS hear a case as trivial as this? Deport the pathetic pig. — Brian Dunham (aka Aldo Raine) (@GaltBack7) October 19, 2026

@nytimes @grok how much longer can this POS waste the time of the courts? Will we see him deported or is our immigration system going to remain the mockery of the world? — SauRoos (@saurooskov) October 20, 2026

@nytimes Lol. Man is just trying to buy as much time as possible. He will surely be deported, and the heavens won't fall. — Derrickz (@RealMrF_O) October 20, 2026

@nytimes Khalil fights so hard to stay in America because he thinks he can better destroy it from within, and the Constitution is becoming a cultural suicide pact. — Richard R Balsamo, MD, JD (@balsamo_r) October 20, 2026

@nytimes How much time and money have been spent on this guy? It's clear he does not want to be an American. But he's fighting like hell to stay. People like that will only change the country into the very thing they want to escape. Let's hope @SCOTUS gets this right. — 𝕏 Real AR 𝕏 (@Real_A_R_) October 20, 2026

Keep in mind that Khalil has simply petitioned the Supreme Court to hear his case — SCOTUS has not agreed to hear it. We hope they do … we don't think it will go well for him, or for the many Mahmoud Khalils in the country.

@nytimes The system is making me sick to my stomach. He should have been deported over a year ago. — Joseph Gelman (@JosephGelman) October 19, 2026

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Agreed. Speaking of being sick to your stomach, we added Khalil's own post to the end here so you're welcome to skip it if you can't stand another word from this clown:

Today, I asked the Supreme Court to affirm that federal courts have the power to hear my case. The government knows all too well that its baseless allegations and smears against me cannot survive the slightest scrutiny in federal court. That’s why it is doing everything it can to keep those courts from looking at my case and to channel it into its kangaroo immigration courts. So the question is simple: can the government weaponize immigration laws to punish someone's speech, then tell federal courts they have no power to step in? If the answer is yes, none of our speech is safe. If the Trump administration can punish someone for pro-Palestine speech, this or any future administration can punish anyone for any speech. Read the petition: https://t.co/h6JEUNBSek — Mahmoud Khalil | محمود خليل (@mahmoudkhalel) October 19, 2026

The post continues:

… to keep those courts from looking at my case and to channel it into its kangaroo immigration courts. So the question is simple: can the government weaponize immigration laws to punish someone's speech, then tell federal courts they have no power to step in? If the answer is yes, none of our speech is safe. If the Trump administration can punish someone for pro-Palestine speech, this or any future administration can punish anyone for any speech.

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@nytimes Get that worthless fuck out of my country already. — Sooners Dog (@BrandonLesco6) October 19, 2026

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