Jesse Kelly’s One-Line Response to the ‘Muskets’ Argument Is Going Viral for a Reason

Jesse Kelly has a great question for leftists.

Next time a communist tells you, “We only had muskets when the 2nd amendment was written.”, ask them how many mosques we had when the 1st amendment was written. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 20, 2026

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Let's be honest ... a whole lot has changed since the Founding Fathers wrote things up.

Boom 💥 — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) October 20, 2026

Love to hear the comeback to this one.

The “We only had muskets“ argument is funny. Implies minimum kit available to citizenry should be what is available to infantry. Today’s infantry not only has automatic rifles but also grenades, Antitank rocketry etc. Minimum. — 🌏🚀 Roaring Astro (astro/acc)🛸🪐🏴‍☠️ (@AtlasGemini) October 20, 2026

Or how travel and immigration worked when the 14th was written (1 way trip to join a new country, abandoning your loyalty to your homeland. Not first class tickets to pop out kids, go back and/get on welfare) — Fact Finder (@TheFactFinderr) October 20, 2026

They weren't expecting China to set up a tourism program for rich men to have hundreds of kids in America, raise them in China and then send them back as American citizens.

Never mind that. Ask them how much social media we had — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) October 20, 2026

Also a pertinent question.

I can answer that….zero! — Champ1963 (@Champ1963abc) October 20, 2026

@JesseKellyDC @McClarn2 John Adams “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” He meant it would not survive the modern Democratic Party and it’s unholy alliance with the Islamist. 🥴 — Beau Titanium 🎯🗽🤦‍♂️ (@BeauTitanium) October 20, 2026

And they don't mean the kind of religion that requires women to wear burqas.

@JesseKellyDC when the 2nd Amendment was written, multi-shot weapons and repeating weapons existed, so whoever says we only had muskets doesn't know history — Downgraded (@BayStateBanter) October 20, 2026

It's not smart people making this claim.

@JesseKellyDC When they say the 2nd amendment wasn't meant for assault rifles I tell them the 19th amendment wasn't meant for modern feminist women. — Francis Marcus (@FrancisMarcus97) October 20, 2026

They would never imagine modern liberal women trying to destroy America in their quest to look empathetic.

@JesseKellyDC I hate it when you post a banger like this bc you're absolutely insufferable for at least a week afterwards. https://t.co/8yZ9KTxbcS — Robert the Red 🪓 (@TxDrengr) October 20, 2026

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None, and the US Navy was created to fight not just the British but also the Islamic slavers. Islam leads to the terrorism the US has already suffered, but even worse, eventually Muslims will try and take over, as they are doing in Europe, by opening the borders to more of their own. — yardbird88 🚜 ✝️ (@yardbird88) October 20, 2026

They knew allowing any and every one into the country was going to be a problem.

@JesseKellyDC The musket argument is for dummies that don’t understand the purpose of the 2nd Amendment or they want to disarm us for another reason or ideology 😒 — NIBS (@AHarVesco) October 20, 2026

They want to both disarm the country and open the borders and they think this is the path to success.

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