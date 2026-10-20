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Jesse Kelly’s One-Line Response to the ‘Muskets’ Argument Is Going Viral for a Reason

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 20, 2026 8:40 PM
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Jesse Kelly’s One-Line Response to the ‘Muskets’ Argument Is Going Viral for a Reason
Fuzzy Chimp

Jesse Kelly has a great question for leftists.

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Let's be honest ... a whole lot has changed since the Founding Fathers wrote things up.

Love to hear the comeback to this one. 

They weren't expecting China to set up a tourism program for rich men to have hundreds of kids in America, raise them in China and then send them back as American citizens.

Also a pertinent question. 

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And they don't mean the kind of religion that requires women to wear burqas. 

It's not smart people making this claim. 

They would never imagine modern liberal women trying to destroy America in their quest to look empathetic. 

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They knew allowing any and every one into the country was going to be a problem.

They want to both disarm the country and open the borders and they think this is the path to success. 

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News Topics COMMUNISM | DHS | ISLAM | SECOND AMENDMENT

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