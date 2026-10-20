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Elon Reveals Muslim Employee’s Path From Assault to Triple Murder — and the Usual Suspects Are Mad

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 20, 2026 8:30 PM
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Elon Reveals Muslim Employee’s Path From Assault to Triple Murder — and the Usual Suspects Are Mad
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

Whoa! This story Elon told about a former Tesla employee is terrifying. 

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Yes, that seems like a huge problem and Elon has every right to question the assimilation of Muslims to our society after dealing with this. It had to be hugely traumatizing to him.

Obviously, Elon did the right thing by firing the employee for assaulting a woman, but he must feel so awful about what he went on to do. 

Are they aware Tesla is his company? That's how he knows.

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Elon could make his own life so much easier by just accepting the status quo and going along with leftists. Every Democrat in America would own a Tesla by now. Instead, he's spoken out for the truth and has half of America constantly attacking his brand and anyone who purchases one. 

It's easier to name call Elon than face the actual problem.

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That's the truth.

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News Topics ELON MUSK | ISLAM | MASS SHOOTING | TESLA

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