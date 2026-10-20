Elon Reveals Muslim Employee’s Path From Assault to Triple Murder — and the Usual Suspects Are Mad

Whoa! This story Elon told about a former Tesla employee is terrifying.

Elon Musk reveals that an ex-Tesla employee who assaulted a woman for stepping on his prayer rug went on to kill three students in Austin. MUSK: "We had someone who was working at the Tesla factory in Austin until December of last year. He was fired because he assaulted a woman who stepped on his prayer rug in the factory. Okay. So she wasn't expecting anyone to be praying in the factory, and he was praying in the factory. She accidentally stepped on his prayer rug, and he assaulted her. He violently assaulted her. So he was fired for that, and then a few months later, he went and killed three students in a bar in downtown Austin. Now, I think we shouldn't let people like that into the country. Do you?" — Tony Jacob | FindaClip.com (@tonjkb) October 20, 2026

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Yes, that seems like a huge problem and Elon has every right to question the assimilation of Muslims to our society after dealing with this. It had to be hugely traumatizing to him.

HOLY SH*T Elon Musk reveals that Ndiaga Diagne, the Muslim man who k*lled 3 people in Austin, was an ex-Tesla employee whom he fired. Diagne was fired after he assaulted a woman for stepping on his prayer rug. Months later, he carried out the shooting. https://t.co/cvqU6KyEly — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 20, 2026

Obviously, Elon did the right thing by firing the employee for assaulting a woman, but he must feel so awful about what he went on to do.

Elon talks about something that happens inside of his own factory then they hit him immediately with the "Where do you get your information? Is it mostly social media?" Absolutely incorrigible. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 20, 2026

Are they aware Tesla is his company? That's how he knows.

I'm sincerely thankful that Elon chooses to speak out. His absolute bread and butter were rich liberals cloistered from societal decline, and thats exactly who he pisses off the mist. Almost nobody other CEO is willing to risk business for our civilization like him. — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) October 20, 2026

Elon could make his own life so much easier by just accepting the status quo and going along with leftists. Every Democrat in America would own a Tesla by now. Instead, he's spoken out for the truth and has half of America constantly attacking his brand and anyone who purchases one.

Libtards will look at this primarily as proof that Elon Musk is "Islamophobic" instead of thinking about, well, what are the boundaries for admission into the United States? What issues are posed by religious tolerance of the intolerant? Etc. Three people killed! — ib (@Indian_Bronson) October 20, 2026

It's easier to name call Elon than face the actual problem.

I thought Islam was the religion of peace? Was that just a CAIR talking point? — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) October 20, 2026

@tonjkb The ones already here must be removed — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) October 20, 2026

@tonjkb A man who attacks a woman for stepping on his prayer rug has already told you who he is. Three students paid the price for everyone who decided not to listen. — Andy Witsparks (@witsparks) October 20, 2026

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That's the truth.

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