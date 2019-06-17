As Twitchy recently reported, über-liberal Oberlin College was recently ordered to pay the maximum of $33 million in damages to the owners of Gibson’s Bakery. In short, an employee at the business stopped three black Oberlin students from shoplifting alcohol. The super-woke Oberlin student body decided to protest in front of the bakery and organize a boycott, accusing the owners of having a long history of racial profiling.

Except they didn’t. And they proved it in court. What was the reason for the college cutting business ties with the bakery they’d done business with for more than a century? Administrators’ emails showed they were afraid their little snowflakes would “have a tantrum.” Police didn’t exactly buy that school administrators were just “chaperoning” students at the protests blocking the bakery, either.

Now, we’re learning even more about why that verdict was just thanks to a piece in The Atlantic.

It just gets worse and worse the more we know about @oberlincollege. “Oberlin administrators sought to negotiate special treatment for shoplifting students in exchange for resuming relations with the bakery.” https://t.co/n5ulUQNIJX — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 17, 2019

Conor Friedersdorf reports:

The lawsuit goes on to allege that when David Gibson sat down with administrators to tell them about the devastating effect that defamation, boycotts, demonstrations, and refusal to do business with Gibson’s were having on his family’s store, Oberlin administrators sought to negotiate special treatment for shoplifting students in exchange for resuming relations with the bakery.

In short, Oberlin administrators said they’d consider resuming business with the bakery if the bakery would agree to not push criminal charges on first-time shoplifters; that would solve the “profiling” problem.

Even worse, the lawsuit alleged that “credit was given to students who attended the protest in lieu of classes, and administrators bought them food to support them.”

"Negotiate" with Goliath? Glad they stood their ground on this. — ⚡Northern Guy⚡ (@RedPill_Resolve) June 17, 2019

Oberlin is doing some Mafia like tactics — TruthSeeker (@MangaAndBeer) June 17, 2019

“Nice business you got here. Would be a shame if something happened to it, capiche?” — Wesley Mullins (@wesleyamullins) June 17, 2019

It really comes down to the administrators and/or faculty that moved forward with this narrative. Oberlin should re-examine their contracts. — Kelly Kelly Kelly (@KellyofVA) June 17, 2019

It is unfortunate that the people that end up in charge of universities and colleges are typically complicit with the culture of waste, incompetence and liberal pandering that are the cornerstones of these institution's administrative bureaucracies. — Cornmill Intel (@Clint49127635) June 17, 2019

Long article but good read. So even after showing evidence that college administrators aided in the libel and slander of the bakery, the college refused the verdict that they were responsible. — Magalactus (@Magalactus) June 17, 2019

There are no adults in the room — blam (@blamblam14S) June 17, 2019

Further validation of the decision to sue those disgusting people. — Madam B (@madamB5) June 17, 2019

