Wow, this is so disingenuous it’s difficult to believe, but it’s true. As Twitchy reported, 1,400 unaccompanied migrant children were being sent to Fort Sill, and the media all got their marching orders and made sure to include in every headline that the Army base once served as a Japanese internment camp.

Of course, no one could find an instance of Fort Sill being referred to as a Japanese internment camp when President Obama was sending children to be housed there. But it sure sounded horrible — as it was supposed to — and drew the expected reaction from progressives like Gavin Newsom:

This is sick. We will look back at this moment in time and ask ourselves what we did to put a stop to these horrific, inhumane policies. Speak up. Speak out. Be on the right side of history. https://t.co/cnm4ME5IVw — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 12, 2019

It’s horrific and inhumane to give unaccompanied children shelter at an Army base? If you thought that was over the top, though, check out Sen. Jeff Merkley’s contribution, suggesting that the Army base is still a prison camp:

This photo of a Japanese American internment camp represents one of the darkest chapters of our history. Yesterday it was announced Donald Trump will be reopening one of these camps to detain migrant children. These children belong in homes, schools, and parks—not prison camps. pic.twitter.com/Ea1FBfCcWF — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) June 12, 2019

I’ve introduced a bill, along with @RepJudyChu, to end child prison camps. There are so many better ways to care for and protect migrant children than to throw them into environments that are traumatic, inhumane, and detrimental to their development. This practice has to stop. pic.twitter.com/LzyvnEZcgC — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) June 12, 2019

He’s not “reopening an internment camp,” you clown. And if these children belong in homes, maybe their parents shouldn’t have shipped them off to the U.S. border.

Can you be anymore of a hack? — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) June 12, 2019

Jeff, it’s Ft. Sill — The Camo(papa) Who Laughs… (@camopapa0410) June 12, 2019

It’s Fort Sill not a camp. — Jmh (@higgins212212) June 12, 2019

Did you visit Fort Sill when it was used for the same purpose in 2014? Because I did. — Apple McSweeny (@AppleMcsweeny) June 12, 2019

This is exactly how I remember Fort Sill, you freaking clown https://t.co/8pmFIdzhw4 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 13, 2019

Yes the barracks at Ft Sill look EXACTLY like the picture you used, right down to the barbed wire. pic.twitter.com/dogxhtT9Kq — Victor Laszlo (@Glenn_somebody_) June 12, 2019

Who could possibly live under these barbaric and primitive conditions? pic.twitter.com/w1ikjjq633 — Victor Laszlo (@Glenn_somebody_) June 12, 2019

Fort Sill is literally a prison camp compared to the conditions these immigrants fled… pic.twitter.com/LhBMtESC7z — Victor Laszlo (@Glenn_somebody_) June 12, 2019

1. The facility Trump is sending illegal aliens to is Fort Sill Army Base 2. It's the same facility that Obama sent illegal aliens to in 2014 — jodi ragno (@jodi8026) June 12, 2019

FYI obama used it in 2014… — Joshua (@Joshua_m4) June 12, 2019

Its an ARMY base, was used for the EXACT same thing in 2014 under Obama. And if their country is SO bad its still a better place to stay than the place they are "fleeing" from. — B Dennis (@bjd0994) June 12, 2019

You sir, are a lying snake. This is a US Army base. Hell, Obama held illegal aliens here. But keep pushing your doomsday narrative and blatantly misleading the public 👍🏼 — Jeff K. (@Jeffknowshouses) June 12, 2019

You should be ashamed of yourself. You know damn well Obama did this too, and you and your Democratic cohorts said NOTHING. — Jimni27 (@jimni27) June 12, 2019

Gaslighting at its finest pic.twitter.com/pUgGWSozou — Purveyor Of Logic (@commanderdata85) June 12, 2019

Pandering to your outrage constituents I see — Jdub (@JayDubIRB) June 12, 2019

Keep the divide going….Jeff — Gayle Hanson (@GayleJo) June 13, 2019

Senator, you are being severely fallacious. — Jonathan Herridge (@jherridge) June 12, 2019

1. The facility Trump is sending illegal aliens to is Fort Sill Army Base 2. It's the same facility that Obama sent illegal aliens to in 2014 3. Illegal aliens are being sent there because Democrats refuse to give the Trump admin the resources it needs to fix the border crisis https://t.co/DwK3FOBvP5 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 12, 2019

Can you stop dividing with bombastic misleading statements. Please be be better than this. — Nerd (@ormxian) June 12, 2019

Flagrantly lying. — Some College (@RobsRecStudio) June 12, 2019

These children belong in the country they came from and their parents that endangered the lives of their children should be put in these camps. — SageOfTheDay (@blakleyken1) June 12, 2019

The children should be with their families; the families that knew the risk of separation when they marched long distances to illegally enter this country. — jack sparrow (@backlash814) June 12, 2019

The worst part is that some people will take this at face value without going past this tweet or The Hill's headline. — Michael Sossi (@KitDarkfeather) June 12, 2019