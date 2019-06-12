Well, folks, it looks like the media have gotten their marching orders. Putting migrant children in “cages” was outrageous enough, but now it’s happening at the site of a former Japanese internment camp. Swarm! Swarm!

This is basically history repeating itself, right? Well, not so much. See, what those breathless headlines fail to mention is that those migrant kids aren’t being detained at a former Japanese internment camp, per se:

Now, knowing that so many people don’t bother to click the links and go by what they read in headlines, why on earth would they leave that out? We can’t for the life of us figure it out.

Whoever wrote their headlines left a little something else out, too:

At least Al Jazeera’s tweet mentioned that this is just another carryover from the Obama administration (though we get the impression that they did so only grudgingly):

But to learn that from the other outlets above, you’d have to read past the headline and scour the article for the buried sentence mentioning the Obama administration’s policy (it’s worth noting that some of the outlets failed to include Obama’s name at all). The Daily Beast couldn’t even be bothered to put it in their article at all.

So, what have we learned today? We’ve learned that the media haven’t learned a damn thing.

That’s it in a nutshell.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

Update:

