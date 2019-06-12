As Twitchy told you, media are tripping all over themselves to prove that Donald Trump is a monster because migrant children will be temporarily housed at “former Japanese internment camp” Fort Sill, which is actually an army base dating from the 19th century. They conveniently omitted that information from their breathless headlines, along with any mention of the Obama administration using Fort Sill for the exact same purpose.

But that’s OK, because they got what they were after. Take it away, liberal outrage machine!

This is sick. We will look back at this moment in time and ask ourselves what we did to put a stop to these horrific, inhumane policies. Speak up. Speak out. Be on the right side of history. https://t.co/cnm4ME5IVw — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 12, 2019

The internment of Japanese Americans is a stain on our history. It abhorrent that 75 years later, this administration now wants to hold migrant children in one of those same camps. We will look back on Trump’s racist child prisons as an abomination. https://t.co/DOBxbhdrcd — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 12, 2019

There are moments in our history we look back upon with shame. How will THIS administration be portrayed in history? It's fraught with ignorance, bigotry and incompetence, just to name a few. https://t.co/97jCaidu38 — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) June 12, 2019

Families like mine still bear scars from the suffering they underwent in Japanese internment. It’s immoral for our government to be doing this to children seeking asylum. Internment was a dark time in our history — we can't allow history to repeat itself. https://t.co/yguBv0gmWv — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) June 12, 2019

Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. The family separation crisis was the darkest stain on our nation’s history since Japanese internment. Now Trump is literally holding children at a base that served as an internment camp. https://t.co/F7orLm2g9X — Cristóbal Alex (@CristobalJAlex) June 12, 2019

If it wasn't clear enough that children are being held in concentration camps: Trump administration to hold 1,400 migrant children at base that served as WWII Japanese concentration camp. https://t.co/ojF3Qn7E9D — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) June 12, 2019

It’s difficult to overstate how unconscionable it is for migrant children to be held at a base that served as an internment camp. This is not normal.https://t.co/ED8FjOM0fG — Latino Victory (@latinovictoryus) June 12, 2019

1942: Fort Sill in Oklahoma holds 700 Japanese-Americans interned during World War II under a racist executive order.

2019: Fort Sill in Oklahoma holds 1,400 migrant children kidnapped from their families by DHS at the border under a racist president. https://t.co/XNhBNVsKIP — Swing Left (@swingleft) June 12, 2019

Well. At least now no one can pretend history isn't repeating. https://t.co/HHf5ctiT4G — Jodi Picoult (@jodipicoult) June 12, 2019

Have we learned nothing?

Trump Administration to Hold Migrant Children at Fort Still | Time https://t.co/lNZOJYTyUa — amy carlson (@TheAmyCarlson) June 12, 2019

OK NOW CAN WE CALL THEM CONCENTRATION CAMPS https://t.co/b3E72fAHKo — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) June 12, 2019

My god. Repeating the same atrocities. It’s stories like this that make me lose hope in this nation. https://t.co/FWtKsYzdHN — Asha Dahya (@Ashadahya) June 12, 2019

History is repeating itself on OUR WATCH. Remember that. We can’t say we did not know. https://t.co/aQVGUO7nuA — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 12, 2019

What’s really sad is that Trump turning an old Japanese internment camp into an undocumented children prison is literally the only recycling Trump will ever do. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 12, 2019

David Ogilvy said when you’ve written your headline you’re done with 80% of your work. https://t.co/tYuI115Z2w — Todd Schulte (@TheToddSchulte) June 12, 2019

Yeah, why do the remaining 20% of your work and read past the headline and make sure you know what you’re talking about before you spout off?

Fort Sill in Oklahoma was used to unjustly detain Japanese-Americans during World War Two. Now it will be used to detain immigrant children. This says quite a bit. https://t.co/oVov9deZsf — Amnesty International (@amnestyusa) June 12, 2019

It says plenty. About the outrage machine, that is.

This is what happens when your study of history basically involves reading bumper stickers after discussing Japanese internment for five seconds in 10th grade. Literally my area of study. No, not the same. https://t.co/gQziBumFOm — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 12, 2019

Fort Sill, by the way, was regularly used to house overflow asylum seekers…under the Obama Administration. https://t.co/gQziBumFOm — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 12, 2019

Don’t bother trying to remind them of that … they’re long past the point of the truth mattering. Some narratives are just too good to check.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.