Here’s a break from all the complaining (well, some people had to make it about Trump because they just can’t help it) and a great reminder of just which generation earned the “greatest generation” moniker.

Well, we’ll complain a little bit. We can’t watch all of the ceremonies commemorating the allied Normandy invasion without being reminded of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and TIME’s Charlotte Alter commiserating over the “fact” that people their age (29) have “never experienced American prosperity” in their adult lives. Poor dears. You didn’t have to fight World War II, so there’s that to be thankful for, at least.

Anyway, here’s 97-year-old Tom Rice recreating his D-Day jump 75 years later.

WATCH: 97-year-old US paratrooper veteran Tom Rice, who served with the Army's 101st Airborne Division, recreates his D-Day jump in Normandy 75 years later. pic.twitter.com/qAth429XCA — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 5, 2019

Tom Rice is a badass — Neill Malone (@neillmal1) June 5, 2019

God bless him 💓 — 👗💋💅🤭`OCEAN`💦 (@deafstrong71) June 5, 2019

Absolute Rockstar!! — Jordan K Heller (@earth2jordan) June 5, 2019

This is awesome and TY for your service sir. 🇺🇸 — UC💙nn Nach💙’s (@ScottCo89049919) June 5, 2019

Thank you for helping us honor and appreciate this patriot and hero, whose courage has given us our freedom. Let us not forget those upon whose shoulders we stand. — citizenthegame (@citizenthegame) June 5, 2019

Respect ✊ — Avalanche Forever. (@citchmook) June 5, 2019

what a boss. — david pulsipher (@davidpulsipher) June 5, 2019

My friends Zack, Andy and Larry were on that jump. Can see them in the back there. Pretty rad experience — logan (@LDCoutts) June 5, 2019

My deepest respect for those guys who saved Europe. — Hermann Willaredt (@HWillaredt) June 5, 2019

Wow! He’s a true hero and how amazing that he would take that jump again. — Barbara Parlegreco (@BarbaraParl522) June 5, 2019

The greatest generation, still! — EAS (@ellescott1) June 5, 2019

Mad respect to you, sir. — Mountain Chick (@Mtn_Chk) June 5, 2019

He is amazing, another American hero, good for him. — LahLah908 (@hoff1209) June 5, 2019

What an absolute amazing man! — karen horton (@karenho67885138) June 5, 2019

That is just about one of the coolest things I've ever seen. — Andrei Nikolayevich Bolkonsky (@AndreiNikolaye2) June 5, 2019

Well done Sir. We are forever in your debt for your service. My late father was a belly gunner shot down after 5th mission and MIA 49 days hiding from the Germans. Men like you make people like me very proud and grateful — Jean Forbes Jones (@JeanForbesJone1) June 5, 2019

Inspiring to say the least, congratulations and thanks for all you gave to end the war. — dinieto (@dinieto1) June 5, 2019

God Bless him and all those who served & sacrificed. They saved the world…🙏✝💕🇺🇸 — Cyndi w Freddy (@Cyndi94571032) June 5, 2019

Salute — Deployable Blackman (@Chosenasension) June 5, 2019

God Bless this man he has WAY more nerve than I do to jump out of a plane. — Theresa Clark (@Theresa63128804) June 5, 2019

This gives me goosebumps — Bianca Johnson (@Cubs1988) June 5, 2019

LEGEND — TM (@TM_650) June 5, 2019

And let’s give it up for this British veteran, who also recreated his jump into France.

A D-Day veteran in his mid-nineties puts on his regimental beret and gives a salute after jumping into France to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Get live updates on the D-Day commemorations here: https://t.co/7MS9JsS2Zn pic.twitter.com/I50goBj2s8 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 5, 2019

Sorry, millennials, that your Chipotle burrito might go up a nickel. Try to put up a brave face like these gentlemen.

