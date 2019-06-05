Here’s a break from all the complaining (well, some people had to make it about Trump because they just can’t help it) and a great reminder of just which generation earned the “greatest generation” moniker.
Well, we’ll complain a little bit. We can’t watch all of the ceremonies commemorating the allied Normandy invasion without being reminded of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and TIME’s Charlotte Alter commiserating over the “fact” that people their age (29) have “never experienced American prosperity” in their adult lives. Poor dears. You didn’t have to fight World War II, so there’s that to be thankful for, at least.
Anyway, here’s 97-year-old Tom Rice recreating his D-Day jump 75 years later.
WATCH: 97-year-old US paratrooper veteran Tom Rice, who served with the Army's 101st Airborne Division, recreates his D-Day jump in Normandy 75 years later. pic.twitter.com/qAth429XCA
— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 5, 2019
Tom Rice is a badass
— Neill Malone (@neillmal1) June 5, 2019
God bless him 💓
— 👗💋💅🤭`OCEAN`💦 (@deafstrong71) June 5, 2019
Absolute Rockstar!!
— Jordan K Heller (@earth2jordan) June 5, 2019
This is awesome and TY for your service sir. 🇺🇸
— UC💙nn Nach💙’s (@ScottCo89049919) June 5, 2019
Thank you for helping us honor and appreciate this patriot and hero, whose courage has given us our freedom. Let us not forget those upon whose shoulders we stand.
— citizenthegame (@citizenthegame) June 5, 2019
Fearless🇺🇸
— Black Rooster🐔 (@Young_Lepe) June 5, 2019
— Ashley Matta (@AEMatta) June 5, 2019
Respect ✊
— Avalanche Forever. (@citchmook) June 5, 2019
what a boss.
— david pulsipher (@davidpulsipher) June 5, 2019
My friends Zack, Andy and Larry were on that jump. Can see them in the back there. Pretty rad experience
— logan (@LDCoutts) June 5, 2019
My deepest respect for those guys who saved Europe.
— Hermann Willaredt (@HWillaredt) June 5, 2019
Wow! He’s a true hero and how amazing that he would take that jump again.
— Barbara Parlegreco (@BarbaraParl522) June 5, 2019
The greatest generation, still!
— EAS (@ellescott1) June 5, 2019
Mad respect to you, sir.
— Mountain Chick (@Mtn_Chk) June 5, 2019
He is amazing, another American hero, good for him.
— LahLah908 (@hoff1209) June 5, 2019
What an absolute amazing man!
— karen horton (@karenho67885138) June 5, 2019
That is just about one of the coolest things I've ever seen.
— Andrei Nikolayevich Bolkonsky (@AndreiNikolaye2) June 5, 2019
Well done Sir. We are forever in your debt for your service. My late father was a belly gunner shot down after 5th mission and MIA 49 days hiding from the Germans. Men like you make people like me very proud and grateful
— Jean Forbes Jones (@JeanForbesJone1) June 5, 2019
Inspiring to say the least, congratulations and thanks for all you gave to end the war.
— dinieto (@dinieto1) June 5, 2019
God Bless him and all those who served & sacrificed. They saved the world…🙏✝💕🇺🇸
— Cyndi w Freddy (@Cyndi94571032) June 5, 2019
Salute
— Deployable Blackman (@Chosenasension) June 5, 2019
God Bless this man he has WAY more nerve than I do to jump out of a plane.
— Theresa Clark (@Theresa63128804) June 5, 2019
This gives me goosebumps
— Bianca Johnson (@Cubs1988) June 5, 2019
LEGEND
— TM (@TM_650) June 5, 2019
And let’s give it up for this British veteran, who also recreated his jump into France.
A D-Day veteran in his mid-nineties puts on his regimental beret and gives a salute after jumping into France to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Get live updates on the D-Day commemorations here: https://t.co/7MS9JsS2Zn pic.twitter.com/I50goBj2s8
— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 5, 2019
Sorry, millennials, that your Chipotle burrito might go up a nickel. Try to put up a brave face like these gentlemen.
