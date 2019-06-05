Here’s a break from all the complaining (well, some people had to make it about Trump because they just can’t help it) and a great reminder of just which generation earned the “greatest generation” moniker.

Well, we’ll complain a little bit. We can’t watch all of the ceremonies commemorating the allied Normandy invasion without being reminded of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and TIME’s Charlotte Alter commiserating over the “fact” that people their age (29) have “never experienced American prosperity” in their adult lives. Poor dears. You didn’t have to fight World War II, so there’s that to be thankful for, at least.

Anyway, here’s 97-year-old Tom Rice recreating his D-Day jump 75 years later.

And let’s give it up for this British veteran, who also recreated his jump into France.

Sorry, millennials, that your Chipotle burrito might go up a nickel. Try to put up a brave face like these gentlemen.

