News that Hope Hicks has been subpoenaed to testify before Congress seemed to trigger Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the magazine cover star and Netflix documentary subject, who didn’t like that The New York Times had used a “glamour shot” of Hicks … a little jealous, maybe?

Rep. Ilhan Omar jumped into the fray as well, saying that complying with a subpoena is the law, period.

Everyone should know complying with subpoenas aren’t optional, it’s the law. It’s that simple! https://t.co/XBq2C21gDP — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 26, 2019

No intrepid journalist has bothered to track him down, so we don’t know whatever happened to Hillary Clinton’s IT guru, Bryan Pagliano, who eventually just started blowing off subpoenas to appear before the House Oversight Committee. A panel moved to hold him in contempt, but guess what? Not a single Democrat voted to hold Pagliano in contempt for defying two congressional subpoenas.

We’re not sure Democrats really hold the high ground here, especially considering this guy:

Apparently they are since they aren’t enforced. I’d go to jail if I refused, but others are above the law these days — Bigtimetigerfan (@bigtimetigerfan) May 27, 2019

Apparently it isn’t a law that’s enforced. — J Straz (@IlliniDtown) May 27, 2019

Like with Eric Holder. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 27, 2019

It seems to have been optional this far. — zen chay (@jester99ca) May 27, 2019

See Eric Holder and Hilary Clinton — Sandy (@sandyt0es) May 27, 2019

Unless you’re Eric Holder, Hillary Clinton or a slew of others in the Obama admin who blew them off. — Joe (@JoeC1776) May 27, 2019

Unless yo're a member of a dem admin … OR have your emails/devices subpoenaed by said Congress and simply scrub/bleach/smash them because your name is Clinton, or both. https://t.co/5A0rPEcxHG — Maggie (@drillanwr) May 27, 2019

Except when it's the Obama administration that does the non-complying. It's that simple! https://t.co/DVUpDxAYzy — George Szamuely (@GeorgeSzamuely) May 27, 2019

You're new here. Democrats have done it as well. So give us so more words of your wisdom! — Michael Kelley (@KelbutMike) May 27, 2019

One distinction between a subpoena and a warrant for physical search and seizure is opportunity to raise objections and for judicial challenges to the former. You are a police statist, Ms. Omar … and I don’t think you understand America. https://t.co/xpYntmbUiJ — MarkFitzgibbons (@MarkFitzgibbons) May 26, 2019

Executive Privilege has been enacted. Also, the subpoena was not done in good faith nor for legislation purposes, they are being used to obtain records when Trump was a private citizen nothing to do with the Russian investigation or Trumps time in office. https://t.co/rlaZDDwZku — punkgoku84 (@punkgoku84) May 27, 2019

Everyone should know that crossing our border is illegal. Ya know, cause it's a law. #itsthatsimple Oh wait.. Did that not fit the #Liberalagenda https://t.co/OLegdrNwhZ — Das Leiderhosen (@Leiderhosen) May 27, 2019

So what was Clinton’s penalty for “accidentally” erasing 33,000 emails that were under subpoena? Trust us, she’s had plenty of “glamor shots” published as well.

Related: