News that Hope Hicks has been subpoenaed to testify before Congress seemed to trigger Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the magazine cover star and Netflix documentary subject, who didn’t like that The New York Times had used a “glamour shot” of Hicks … a little jealous, maybe?

Rep. Ilhan Omar jumped into the fray as well, saying that complying with a subpoena is the law, period.

No intrepid journalist has bothered to track him down, so we don’t know whatever happened to Hillary Clinton’s IT guru, Bryan Pagliano, who eventually just started blowing off subpoenas to appear before the House Oversight Committee. A panel moved to hold him in contempt, but guess what? Not a single Democrat voted to hold Pagliano in contempt for defying two congressional subpoenas.

We’re not sure Democrats really hold the high ground here, especially considering this guy:

So what was Clinton’s penalty for “accidentally” erasing 33,000 emails that were under subpoena? Trust us, she’s had plenty of “glamor shots” published as well.

