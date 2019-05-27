In case you missed it, the New York Times recently ran a piece on Hope Hicks:

Hope Hicks, one of the best-known but least visible former members of President Trump’s White House staff, is facing an existential question: whether to comply with a congressional subpoena https://t.co/8NXpfQvxQL pic.twitter.com/L7aWVMsIdq — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) May 24, 2019

Soledad O’Brien thought that was pretty tacky — and indicative of the NYT’s pro-Trump bias:

This is a good example of bias in the @nytimes: a picture of a person who is considering not complying with a subpoena is basically a glam shot, and it’s framed as a thoughtful, perfectly equal choice. https://t.co/qRHT31AsMg — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) May 26, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez couldn’t agree more.

Yup. Where’s the “no angel” take now? In the immediate aftermath of shootings, media routinely post menacing photos of people-of-color victims + dredge up any questionable thing they’d ever done. But when Hope Hicks considers not complying w a subpoena, it’s glamour shot time. https://t.co/ACnvXlKF7Q — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 26, 2019

Wow! AOC’s argument against the New York Times’ Hicks piece is totally sound and not at all reliant on non sequiturs.

What gets me is news breaks that this woman is weighing committing a crime before Congress &it’s getting framed by the NYT as some Lifetime drama called “Hope’s Choice.” This is a fmr admin official considering participating in a coverup led by the President. Treat her equally. https://t.co/XcNbSuU4QB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 26, 2019

“Treat her equally,” meaning … what, exactly? Ugly her up? AOC can’t possibly mean “treat her like they treat me.”

Gotta love AOC of all people getting huffy over a pretty picture of a woman in a major media publication. The NYT article on Hicks is hardly a puff piece, but clearly AOC isn’t ready to relinquish her own glamour shot spotlight anytime soon. Stop being so obsessed with me! Now why aren’t you obsessing over me?

Might be time to send her to Jelly School. Hopefully, unlike in college, she’ll actually learn something there.

Meanwhile. when can we expect the uproar over Trump-in-Heels shaming a proud member of the legacy media?

