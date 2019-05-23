Of course Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez jumped in to defend another of her freshman “sisters” who in a hearing Wednesday said the Border Patrol were killing migrant children on purpose: “the evidence is really clear that this is intentional,” said Rep. Lauren Underwood, referring to the death of a sixth migrant child at the border during the Trump administration.

As Twitchy reported, the 10-year-old girl had congenital heart defects and died after complications during surgery to save her life, eventually passing away of fever and respiratory distress at Children’s Hospital of Omaha, which obviously was in on the plot to kill her.

We really weren’t up to more of Ocasio-Cortez today, but we have to note that she addresses Underwood’s tweet after the fact that leaves out the allegation of intentional killing of children, which is completely disingenuous and totally on-brand. And of course, she blames the GOP.

Yesterday, GOP moved to silence Lauren Underwood’s words bc she had the audacity to say the obvious: that stealing children away from their parents, trafficking, & caging them w/o end is intended to do harm. They tried to silence her; make her back down.

She didn’t.

Be proud 👏🏽 https://t.co/3KRRCxGPap — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 23, 2019

Who silenced her? Here she is, on video, making the allegation:

Rep. @LaurenUnderwood: "With 5 kids that have died, 5,000 separated from their families, I feel like the evidence is really clear that this is intentional. It's intentional, and it's a policy choice being made on purpose by this administration." https://t.co/C5Doo7vn96 pic.twitter.com/WeNzCGOFVY — The Hill (@thehill) May 22, 2019

No, she didn’t say it was “intended to do harm” — she said the deaths of migrant children were intentional.

Nope. Not proud of her at all. — Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) May 23, 2019

Yep! she is a beacon……of dishonesty and misplaced rage. Was this after she accused the director of murder or before??? — ScottE (@UnitedFalcon68) May 23, 2019

If by “silence” you mean they noted how Rep. Underwood accused ICE of murdering immigrant children, then yes definitely https://t.co/LoasrIAso9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 23, 2019

"They're trying to silence us!!" – Aspiring tyrant — Treasure Trove of Memes (@BetelgeuseEpsil) May 23, 2019

So much to unpack, here. One lie built upon another is bound to falter. Your folly and your inattention to the truth, the facts will be your undoing. — ❌ smirk 😏 shrug 🙍 snort 😆❌ (@TheMarkCarter) May 23, 2019

She said CBP was intentionally killing children. It was objectively an appalling, unsubstantiated statement. https://t.co/Ac0CmqNcV7 — Drew White (@DrewWhiteTX) May 23, 2019

She said CBP were purposely killing children. That’s despicable. — Marcus Saylor (@markjohnsaylor) May 23, 2019

Say something despicable; reword it later in a tweet; then have AOC retweet it and applaud your bravery after you changed your story.

You're a DAMN liar about what @RepUnderwood said. She said that DHS/Border Patrol was INTENTIONALLY killing migrant kids in custody/at the border, also that committee is controlled by Democrats. You and her are scumbags. https://t.co/OsYmMzuYnp — Michael (@Michael2014abc) May 23, 2019

she practically accused border patrol of murder … she should resign https://t.co/K73VsQlBNj — Jenny Carter (@JCarter186) May 23, 2019

A third of illegal children DNA tested came back they were trafficked. I know it hurts your little brain to admit bad people come across the border, just dont tell me you care for the kids. https://t.co/a9WQh71glf — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) May 23, 2019

You really traffic in sensationalism. I haven’t heard one of you progressives talk about how to stop these people from coming here. This child separation issue is your wet dream come true. You get to flood this country with 3rd world cheap labor and claim the moral high ground — D.Bakes (@D_BAKES10) May 23, 2019

Dragging children across the desert avoiding law enforcement does them a lot of harm too. — James Bennett (@TheRealJamesFB) May 23, 2019

Please, Alyssa Milano or somebody, please start a Democrat #TwitterStrike and save us from this person.

* * *

Update:

We really didn’t know where else to put this, but we wanted to share the “Republicans pounced” headline we knew was coming:

Republicans melt down after House Democrat calls child migrant deaths 'intentional' https://t.co/u6H8R5XGS3 pic.twitter.com/tnTl1ljzVr — Splinter (@splinter_news) May 23, 2019

POUNCING — Squawkie The Eagle (@SquawkieEagle) May 23, 2019

