Of course Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez jumped in to defend another of her freshman “sisters” who in a hearing Wednesday said the Border Patrol were killing migrant children on purpose: “the evidence is really clear that this is intentional,” said Rep. Lauren Underwood, referring to the death of a sixth migrant child at the border during the Trump administration.

As Twitchy reported, the 10-year-old girl had congenital heart defects and died after complications during surgery to save her life, eventually passing away of fever and respiratory distress at Children’s Hospital of Omaha, which obviously was in on the plot to kill her.

We really weren’t up to more of Ocasio-Cortez today, but we have to note that she addresses Underwood’s tweet after the fact that leaves out the allegation of intentional killing of children, which is completely disingenuous and totally on-brand. And of course, she blames the GOP.

Who silenced her? Here she is, on video, making the allegation:

No, she didn’t say it was “intended to do harm” — she said the deaths of migrant children were intentional.

Trending

Say something despicable; reword it later in a tweet; then have AOC retweet it and applaud your bravery after you changed your story.

Please, Alyssa Milano or somebody, please start a Democrat #TwitterStrike and save us from this person.

* * *

Update:

We really didn’t know where else to put this, but we wanted to share the “Republicans pounced” headline we knew was coming:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezbe proudBorder PatrolchildrendeathsintentionalLauren Underwoodmigranton purpose