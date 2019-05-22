The media is going to bury this one right away, or else they’ll all have to do “Republicans pounce” pieces on how the GOP reacted to a Democratic representative saying that the deaths of migrant children were intentional and “a policy choice being made on purpose.”

Today in double standards….if a Republican made such a claim without evidence, @CNN would be throwing a fit pic.twitter.com/ltEwtyitik — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 22, 2019

The Hill has the video:

Rep. @LaurenUnderwood: "With 5 kids that have died, 5,000 separated from their families, I feel like the evidence is really clear that this is intentional. It's intentional, and it's a policy choice being made on purpose by this administration." https://t.co/C5Doo7vn96 pic.twitter.com/WeNzCGOFVY — The Hill (@thehill) May 22, 2019

Rachel Frazin writes:

[Homeland Security Secretary Kevin] McAleenan argued that an increase in funds to the agency would have prevented the deaths. He said that the influx of people at the border is draining resources for the agency to be able to adequately respond, which is why he is asking for more money in the fiscal 2020 budget. “The crisis is exceeding the resources provided,” he said. “People keep dying and so this is obviously more than a question of resources,” Underwood responded. McAleenan called Underwood’s accusation “appalling.”

A fifth migrant child recently died of the flu while in Border Patrol custody, which obviously inspired Underwood’s allegations. Perhaps she missed the lengths the Border Patrol has gone to in order to save the lives of children who were too far gone when they arrived at the border, life flighting them to Texas hospitals to give them the medical care they never would have received otherwise.

This same process was in place during the Obama administration, where were all of these complaints then? — Liz (@eaiuliucci) May 22, 2019

The same “intentional” policy that was in place during the last administration. At that time it was a crisis, now it’s a manufactured crisis . 🤥🤥🤥🤥 — 🔎 (@TruthRW) May 22, 2019

Not policy, law passed by Democrats. Why are there so many stupid people in the House right now? It’s maddening. And, of course, #FakeNews must headline every stupid thing they say. — Pray For Israel (@athelass) May 22, 2019

If Democrats in Congress would change our immigration laws, this wouldn't be happening but their priority is to find imaginary dirt on our President. These kids are just collateral damage. — Nationalist Dave (@dvtaz40) May 22, 2019

BS. They flooded our border. Congress didn't act. They want to hurt us — Mr. Bison (@MrBison16) May 22, 2019

Rep. @LaurenUnderwood will you be stepping in to help? "Advocates" throw people at the border and DHS and Homeland say there is a crisis and that they can't support this. Innocents are hurt and you blame "policy"? — Mister B (@branmillan) May 22, 2019

Terrible – What an appalling thing to imply. Perhaps if you brought yourself down to our borders you’d reassess your accusations.#BuildTheWall #DemsDoNothing — Kris Wilder (@Kris48752213) May 22, 2019

Democrats: STOP encouraging sick, poor people to travel hundreds of miles across deserts and illegally enter our country. — Nolo Contendere (@contendere) May 22, 2019

The Parents of the children Intentionally dragged them for miles and days to get here. Subjecting them to exposure, exhaustion, disease, hunger, stress and no telling what else. So that they could Intentionally break our Immigration laws and storm our borders. — Theresa Villarreal (@Newzmonkey56) May 22, 2019

Now do a story on the number of Americans who have died at the hands of illegal immigrants, how many felonies, rapes, etc. Then do a story on the drug cartels, human trafficking, disease, and the cost of illegal immigration and the toll it takes on the USA. Shut the border. — 💥Sig P226 Legion💥 (@BellsInequality) May 22, 2019

People, we’ve found another moon-bat. There used to be a time when these were rare occurrences. Sadly, America is infested with them. — 1477RK (@1477Rk) May 22, 2019

According to Human Rights Watch, 18 migrants died in Border Patrol custody under the Obama administration because of “substandard” and “inappropriate” care. Was that intentional as well?

* * *

Update:

CBS News reported on the “tense exchange” but left it at that:

Disgusting reporting by @CBSEveningNews. They boosted a claim from Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood (IL), who suggested DHS and CBP were purposely killing migrant children for the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/k1U6DBLrpQ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 22, 2019

