As Twitchy reported earlier, freshman Congresswoman Lauren Underwood suggested in a hearing that the deaths of six migrant children in Border Patrol custody were “intentional” and that the evidence was “really clear” that it was Trump administration policy.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services issued a statement Wednesday on that sixth death, a “medically fragile” 10-year-old girl with congenital heart defects.

HHS confirmed today that a sixth migrant child died last September in federal custody after arriving at the border. Here's the statement from Mark Weber, an HHS spokesman: — Molly Hennessy-Fiske (@mollyhf) May 22, 2019

2/"On September 29, 2018 the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) was notified of the passing of an unaccompanied child in ORR care. The 10-year old female entered ORR care in a San Antonio Texas facility on March 4, 2018 as a medically fragile child…" — Molly Hennessy-Fiske (@mollyhf) May 22, 2019

3/with a history of congenital heart defects. Following a surgical procedure, complications left the child in a comatose state. She was transported to a nursing facility in Phoenix, Arizona for palliative care in May after release from a San Antonio hospital…. — Molly Hennessy-Fiske (@mollyhf) May 22, 2019

4/On September 26, she was transferred to an Omaha, NE nursing facility to be closer to her family. On September 29, the child was transported to Children’s Hospital of Omaha where she passed due to fever and respiratory distress." — Molly Hennessy-Fiske (@mollyhf) May 22, 2019

If you’re seriously going to implicate the Border Patrol in the deaths of these children, you’d better implicate the hospitals and doctors who treat them on the U.S. side of the border. Is the Border Patrol instructing the doctors to kill the children, who often arrive at the border in terrible condition with undiagnosed illnesses?

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who “incited violence” against Rep. Ilhan Omar by tweeting the word “Unbelievable” after she called the 9/11 terrorist attacks “some people who did something,” apparently isn’t afraid to confront Underwood either.

Update from Homeland hearing: Democrats literally just accused DHS of intentionally killing children. One Dem opposed the statement. Another low in civil discourse. Instead of offering solutions to the border crisis, Dems attack the intentions & morals of hardworking CBP agents. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) May 22, 2019

Prior to Trump and Miller’s detention of asylum seekers and immigrants there was 1 juvenile death over a ten year period. One. Now it’s 6. What conclusion would you come to based on that? — Tamada-san (@JillCarltonTama) May 22, 2019

Maybe that there are many, many more immigrants arriving, including more women and children, overwhelming the system by sheer numbers?

We see a lot of people responding to Crenshaw by saying that the point is children are dying — that’s indeed tragic, but how easily they brush off Underwood’s allegation that the administration is intentionally killing them. That’s discourse these days — it doesn’t even register to them.

Yep … counting down until the first “Republican congressman pounces on Rep. Underwood” story appears in The Washington Post.

