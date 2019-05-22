As Twitchy reported earlier, freshman Congresswoman Lauren Underwood suggested in a hearing that the deaths of six migrant children in Border Patrol custody were “intentional” and that the evidence was “really clear” that it was Trump administration policy.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services issued a statement Wednesday on that sixth death, a “medically fragile” 10-year-old girl with congenital heart defects.

If you’re seriously going to implicate the Border Patrol in the deaths of these children, you’d better implicate the hospitals and doctors who treat them on the U.S. side of the border. Is the Border Patrol instructing the doctors to kill the children, who often arrive at the border in terrible condition with undiagnosed illnesses?

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who “incited violence” against Rep. Ilhan Omar by tweeting the word “Unbelievable” after she called the 9/11 terrorist attacks “some people who did something,” apparently isn’t afraid to confront Underwood either.

Trending

That is incitement of violence against Rep. Underwood.

Maybe that there are many, many more immigrants arriving, including more women and children, overwhelming the system by sheer numbers?

We see a lot of people responding to Crenshaw by saying that the point is children are dying — that’s indeed tragic, but how easily they brush off Underwood’s allegation that the administration is intentionally killing them. That’s discourse these days — it doesn’t even register to them.

Yep … counting down until the first “Republican congressman pounces on Rep. Underwood” story appears in The Washington Post.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Border Patrolcivil discourseDan CrenshawintentionalkillingLauren Underwoodmigrant children