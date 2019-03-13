As Twitchy reported, progressive watchdog Media Matters dug through years-old tapes of shock jock Bubba the Love Sponge’s radio show and found guest Tucker Carlson using some vulgar language, and that caused them to go full activist and arrange a protest outside Fox News headquarters in Manhattan.

The idea of holding the protest Wednesday is to scare away advertisers, as Fox News is negotiating “upfronts,” or ad sales for the coming year. Will advertisers be deterred or will they stick with the highest rated prime time program on cable news?

Media Matters got a boost in its call for protesters from the Obama bros themselves on Monday:

Want to make your voice heard about Tucker Carlson? There is a protest outside of Fox News HQ on Wednesday at 11am ET – when Fox is having a meeting with their advertisers. More info: https://t.co/zoyoZL6frI pic.twitter.com/PUBaupzUCl — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) March 12, 2019

John Cooper, chairman of the Democratic Coalition, and co-founder Scott Dworkin reported this morning that the protest would be large:

BREAKING: There will be a large protest today at 11am EST outside of the Fox News HQ in NYC. More info here: https://t.co/MHFjSHOVKH — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 13, 2019

BREAKING: There will be a large protest today at 11am outside of the Fox News HQ in NYC. More info here: https://t.co/3FuEF3wzjW — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 13, 2019

Well, it was kind of large. It managed to draw approximately 150 people, which is bigger than the mob that harassed Carlson’s wife at their home. The Wrap was there to cover it; we’re not sure where Brian Stelter parked CNN’s van. It looks like it was mostly up to the protesters to cover their own protest.

MMFA protest outside Fox News right now making their intentions clear. About 150 people here. Some chanting “Racist, sexist, anti gay, right wing media go away” pic.twitter.com/gDi3HGUsdj — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 13, 2019

“Right-wing media go away” — yeah, all they want is an apology from Tucker Carlson. That’s all.

Is this even 150 people? New York City’s a small town, so they’ve probably never seen this many people together all at once, except maybe waiting at a traffic light to cross the street.

A view of the protest outside Fox News pic.twitter.com/RuBCI4cmMz — Lukas I. Alpert (@lalpert1) March 13, 2019

Somebody went to the trouble to print up signs for those who aren’t that clever with posterboard and a Sharpie.

Fox News is sexist, toxic, propaganda. Fox News lies. Protest now at Fox building. #DropFox pic.twitter.com/eHJvgpTbND — Rise and Resist (@riseandresistny) March 13, 2019

“Don’t be a sucker for Tucker” — classic.

Stopped by the @mmfa Drop Fox protest this morning to take some photos! #DropTucker pic.twitter.com/WnjlfcuNFo — Alana Curtis (@lanabirdcurtis) March 13, 2019

That’s a great shot of the chick from the Lady Parts Justice League in her Planned Parenthood hat. Let’s let her decide who’s allowed to speak.

"The problem is much bigger than @TuckerCarlson , the problem is this network."- @EgSophie at the #DropFox protest outside of Fox HQ now demanding advertisers stop buying ads on @FoxNews Fox is racist, Fox lies, Fox is xenophobic, Fox is propaganda. #DropFox @freepressaction — Nilda Muhr (@nildamuhr) March 13, 2019

That’s a good one … did you notice how she managed to work #DropFox and the Free Press Action Fund into the same tweet?

We’re not sure if this big protest will make CNN, but Brian Stelter did give Media Matters a shout-out Tuesday:

Fox has been promoting its news brand to advertisers. (See the ad on the side of this bus.) The network is holding a big event for ad buyers on Wednesday. And @MMFA is planning a protest outside https://t.co/KjFOcbxQHY pic.twitter.com/2KRai16EJN — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 12, 2019

I’ll be darned. You (CNN) and MMFA “exposed” all this at the same time — coincidentally, of course. — Chris Field (@ChrisMField) March 12, 2019

What has CNN "exposed?" I'm just doing reporting, like I did about the MSNBC and Joy Reid controversy; CNN and the concerns over Sarah Isgur's hiring; etc. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 12, 2019

Any follow up? Anyone ever find Joy Reid's time machine?

And you were basically the last person on Earth to report it.

You wouldn't get called out if you were intellectually honest. — Chris (@CML_Texas) March 12, 2019

If only there was something CNN could do try and get viewers from Fox and MSNBC. I'm just going out on a limb here and say; try reporting the news without the bias. You leave us no choice but to choose a side. Since I lean to the right I choose partisan Fox over partisan CNN. — Mark Lyons (@Mark_Ly0ns) March 13, 2019

So you build yourself up when you tear others down. Nice move. Requires virtually no work. — Robin Moss (@Hilljack) March 12, 2019

Democrats POUNCE! Too funny. both the @mmfa and you are partisan hacks. — The Alt-Middle (@thealtmiddlenet) March 12, 2019

Dude – You have a sleepy Sunday show with a viewership that can be counted with the number of matches in a box. Stop punching above your weight class. — Jim Coffman (@Jim_Coffman) March 13, 2019

Maybe mmfa should burn books they don't like, too. — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) March 12, 2019

So you are promoting groups protesting a rival station? That is journalism? You have become the Rights favorite muppet. — J Lucas (@JLucas_dawgfan) March 13, 2019

Tune in tonight to see if the protesters managed to convince Fox News to drop Tucker Carlson if not shut down entirely.

Update:

Yeah, why would advertisers want to hitch their wagon to Tucker Carlson anyway?

