Dick’s Sporting Goods got an awful lot of publicity last February when the chain announced it would no longer sell “assault-style rifles” — the same rifles it had stopped carrying at its main stores more than six years earlier.

Dick’s also made news when it raised the minimum age to buy a rifle from 18 to 21, and a lot of that news was the sound of shares dropping in value.

Now, this might be purely a business move, but Dick’s is again making news by announcing that it will stop selling hunting rifles and ammunition at 125 locations.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ammunitionDick's Sporting Goodshunting rifles