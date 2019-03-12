Dick’s Sporting Goods got an awful lot of publicity last February when the chain announced it would no longer sell “assault-style rifles” — the same rifles it had stopped carrying at its main stores more than six years earlier.

We deeply believe that this country's most precious gift is our children. They are our future. We must keep them safe. Beginning today, DICK'S Sporting Goods is committed to the following: https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/BaTJ9LaCYe — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

Dick’s also made news when it raised the minimum age to buy a rifle from 18 to 21, and a lot of that news was the sound of shares dropping in value.

Now, this might be purely a business move, but Dick’s is again making news by announcing that it will stop selling hunting rifles and ammunition at 125 locations.

Dick’s Sporting Goods said it will stop selling hunting rifles and ammunition at 125 of its stores, replacing the gear with merchandise it believes will sell better at those locations.https://t.co/koNOzfeMq9 — TribLIVE.com (@TribLIVE) March 12, 2019

Soy lattes? — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) March 12, 2019

Vagina hats? — Scott Berg (@cutshot49) March 12, 2019

Tofu presses? Scrapbooking supplies? Birkenstocks? — Congressional Medal of Respondix (@respondix) March 12, 2019

Like pink pussy hats and vagina costumes. Good luck. — Chris Chambers (@CDChambers62) March 12, 2019

But I’m sure they will sell thongs bongs and spandex — Sandra Bodway (@wooddragon1982) March 12, 2019

Diapers — Jody Whitlock (@JodyWhitlock4) March 12, 2019

So, it’s now @Dicks yoga pants and more? Btw, haven’t walked in that place since the last time they went anti-2A. — jerrasic- (@jerrasic1) March 12, 2019

Nope — Roadwarrior The Original (@VRoadwarrior) March 12, 2019

Good strategy by Dicks as over half the country has no substitute stores where they can shop for sporting goods.

And leftists will now shop there even though most of them are broke losers. — CaliforniaWeed (@californiaweed) March 12, 2019

Looks like the Dicks buisness model of alienating its customers is going just as expected. You bought the ticket, now you gotta take the ride. — Mailman 📬 (@_Mailman_) March 12, 2019

What gun buyer would shop at Dicks? — Cardlebark (@thall419) March 12, 2019

That's because nobody who cares about the 2nd Amendment ever bothers stepping foot in a Dick's store anymore. I know I don't. — MrSimmonsSr (@MrSimmonsSr) March 12, 2019

I don’t like guns. I don’t own guns. I don’t really know anyone who is openly into guns. And I still haven’t shopped there in over a year because I don’t like businesses playing politics. — StillHere (@MVPTB12) March 12, 2019

Haven't shopped there in over a year anyway, they can continue to flush their business down the toilet. — K S (@K_Sed_814) March 12, 2019

And that’s why the two dicks sporting goods in my area are ghost towns. — Sandra Bodway (@wooddragon1982) March 12, 2019

Their stores are almost empty as it is. They’ve closed almost all of their golf sections and reduced their outdoors sections to nothing. They sell products that can be had online for 25-50% less than Dick’s prices. This is a business in decline. https://t.co/hD2v0X6aqc — Ben (@BenK84) March 12, 2019

So what business will be moving into those locations after they close — Dollymenace (@dollymenace65) March 12, 2019

Related: