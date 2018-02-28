It turns out the big announcement from DICK’s Sporting Goods that it will no longer sell “assault-style rifles” isn’t big news at all.

You see, the company stopped selling “assault-style rifles” — whatever that means — after the Sandy Hook tragedy:

Dick's is getting lots of publicity for this but they haven't sold these kind of guns in their main stores for over 6 years. https://t.co/rT7F8Mq34L — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 28, 2018

The announcement today, as we told you earlier, expanded the company policy to the company’s smaller Field & Stream chain of stores:

They had been selling them in a smaller chain they owned but not in the main stores. This is not as significant a move as they want people to believe. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 28, 2018

Nothing to see here:

I believe it lasted less than a year, at least with their Field & Stream stores. https://t.co/KdczEi4IXK — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) February 28, 2018

Dicks stopped selling AR's five years ago. Their principles somehow allowed them to continue selling them in their Field & Stream-branded stores until now. — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) February 28, 2018

They got lots of attention for this the last time they did it too. Then they immediately started selling ARs in their smaller chain without fanfare. Now they're getting lots of attention for reversing once again. https://t.co/jiX14b8Yhu — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 28, 2018

And how many people were shopping at Dick’s for guns really?

Okay. So the shooter in Parkland bought his gun from Dick’s. Now I have heard of one person buying a gun from Dick’s and given that he’s the only one anyone has ever heard of, it is probably reason enough for them to stop selling. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 28, 2018

Or any big box store?

I haven’t bought a gun at a brick and mortar store in 10 years. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 28, 2018

And this:

Around here many firearms are sold by locally owned non-chain shops. You will not find more responsible, expert firearms sales and service anywhere. Large chain stores are commercialized, geared towards urban sportspeople. There’s a difference. — kidney bean (@MRSlimabeansNO) February 28, 2018

