It turns out the big announcement from DICK’s Sporting Goods that it will no longer sell “assault-style rifles” isn’t big news at all.

You see, the company stopped selling “assault-style rifles” — whatever that means — after the Sandy Hook tragedy:

The announcement today, as we told you earlier, expanded the company policy to the company’s smaller Field & Stream chain of stores:

Trending

Nothing to see here:

And how many people were shopping at Dick’s for guns really?

Or any big box store?

And this:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AR-15Dick'sNRA