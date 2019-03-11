She’s since deleted the tweet where she contested Politico’s reporting, but Rep. Ilhan Omar raised some Democrats’ eyebrows last week when she said that President Obama and President Trump were essentially cut from the same cloth, citing Obama’s “caging of kids” and his “droning of countries around the world.”

Guerin Hays of Fox News caught up with Omar and asked her if she really believes Obama and Trump are the same:

Fox News’ Guerin Hays asks Ilhan Omar about last week's Politico article: “Do you think President Obama is the same as President Trump?” Omar: “Absolutely not. … One is human the other is not” Omar's dehumanizing remarks come after she was slammed last week for anti-Semitism pic.twitter.com/zFvi4KoicY — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 12, 2019

