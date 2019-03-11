She’s since deleted the tweet where she contested Politico’s reporting, but Rep. Ilhan Omar raised some Democrats’ eyebrows last week when she said that President Obama and President Trump were essentially cut from the same cloth, citing Obama’s “caging of kids” and his “droning of countries around the world.”

Guerin Hays of Fox News caught up with Omar and asked her if she really believes Obama and Trump are the same:

Remember how Sen. John McCain was branded a racist for referring to Obama on the debate stage as “that one”?

