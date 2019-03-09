As we told you this morning, Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted a link to audio that she apparently thought proved Politico misquoted her regarding negative comments about former President Obama:

At some point between then and now, Rep. Omar or somebody in her office decided her “defense” only ended up validating Politico’s report:

Trending

Wow, that backfired quickly!

Maybe some of her left-wing colleagues in Congress will have to again circle some wagons if the media tries to ask her about this.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaPoliticoRep. Ilhan Omar