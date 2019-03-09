As we told you this morning, Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted a link to audio that she apparently thought proved Politico misquoted her regarding negative comments about former President Obama:

SELF-OWN: Ilhan Omar releases audio of Politico interview to show she was misquoted, ends up proving she was quoted accurately instead https://t.co/bHQDLJL2zR — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 8, 2019

At some point between then and now, Rep. Omar or somebody in her office decided her “defense” only ended up validating Politico’s report:

It appears @IlhanMN has deleted her tweet from her official government handle (@Ilhan) claiming the media "distorted" her criticisms of Obama and linking to audio backing up @TimAlberta's report. pic.twitter.com/2cXEF3Re8r — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) March 9, 2019

Lol. Can’t imagine why Ilhan Omar just quietly deleted her tweet alleging ‘media distortion’ WHILE PROVIDING an audio link proving @TimAlberta didn’t distort anything…🤔 And @Ilhan, that *taste* is your foot in your mouth (probably used to it by now) pic.twitter.com/CAEm2DLm7u — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) March 9, 2019

Wow, that backfired quickly!

Good for @TimAlberta, who is absolutely correct here (and notice @Ilhan deleted her tweet) https://t.co/gDiPUodmyY — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) March 9, 2019

Lol, @Ilhan deleted the tweet. Guess #NancyPelosi was right she doesn't understand words or how recording works. https://t.co/vRZdvgL6HL — Samps❌ (@gbsamples) March 9, 2019

Come on, @Ilhan you have to acknowledge that you deleted it and say something about why. Otherwise, it's not defensible. Beyond that, still careless use of Twitter in the 1st place. Would have been much better to stand by what you said, plenty of valid reasons to criticize Obama https://t.co/EqEi1d65je — Jim Early (@mkearley2008) March 9, 2019

And she deleted the tweet. — Dana (@inthecounty) March 9, 2019

Remember when politicians deleting tweets was a three day hair on fire violation of the records act and an impeachable offense? https://t.co/jInra7G18U — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 9, 2019

Maybe some of her left-wing colleagues in Congress will have to again circle some wagons if the media tries to ask her about this.