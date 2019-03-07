Honestly, we used to wish President Trump would put down the iPhone once in a while and just not tweet, but he’s got nothing on his socialist alter-ego Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who seems compelled to respond to everything she sees. On Thursday, it was … a Girl Scout cookie boycott?

OK, that’s a great screenshot and all, but … where the hell did she find that?

Seriously.

OK, it looks like the source is Raw Story, and the famous conservative is Jane Chastain. Yes, THAT Jane Chastain.

Boycotts are stupid.

So this is like all those news stories about the gazillions of conservatives who mocked Ocasio-Cortez over her that video of her dancing or were “frothing at the mouth” over Malia Obama having some wine with friends.

She does. At least when she’s not defending her sister Ilhan Omar or posing for another magazine photo shoot.

And let’s be real: if there’s anyone obsessed with boycotts, it’s Trump-triggered liberals (see #GrabYourWallet and Sleeping Giants for starters).

