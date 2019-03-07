Honestly, we used to wish President Trump would put down the iPhone once in a while and just not tweet, but he’s got nothing on his socialist alter-ego Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who seems compelled to respond to everything she sees. On Thursday, it was … a Girl Scout cookie boycott?

Boycotting cookies that teach little girls leadership skills to own the libs 👍🏽 nice job I’ll take 10 😉 pic.twitter.com/CVFc0KJZum — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 7, 2019

OK, that’s a great screenshot and all, but … where the hell did she find that?

*citation required* https://t.co/y7O82f1JMa — Mo Mo Bo Bo Bananafana Fo Fo (@molratty) March 7, 2019

Seriously.

Citations are AOCs kryptonite — 80%Jobs Not Bombs (@danielwwelsh) March 7, 2019

-bathroom stall in an airport — Dan (@StrFatEng) March 7, 2019

Page 1, Paragraph 1, The Chronicles of Corn by @DavidCornDC — Harry Burns (@burnering) March 7, 2019

OK, it looks like the source is Raw Story, and the famous conservative is Jane Chastain. Yes, THAT Jane Chastain.

Oh. And who is Jane Chastain, exactly? https://t.co/PlZV2BR7kK — Mo Mo Bo Bo Bananafana Fo Fo (@molratty) March 7, 2019

So, if I have this correct, one loon in California who posts on a site that's basically less reliable than Reddit, said she hates the Girl Scouts and AOC and that was something AOC felt needed publication as proof of how she's a victim. Seems legit. — Mo Mo Bo Bo Bananafana Fo Fo (@molratty) March 7, 2019

As an aside, I have three cases of Girl Scout cookies on my kitchen counter rn because they're delicious. — Mo Mo Bo Bo Bananafana Fo Fo (@molratty) March 7, 2019

No overgrown Girl Scout is getting between me and my Thin Mints. — Prez Cannady (@prezcannady) March 7, 2019

What’s the story here? — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) March 7, 2019

Boycotts are stupid.

Fascinating what I just learned on the Google machine. — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) March 7, 2019

I'm not saying AOC is no dummy, but I am saying that she knows what she's doing. pic.twitter.com/gUIpHuqZbU — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) March 7, 2019

So this is like all those news stories about the gazillions of conservatives who mocked Ocasio-Cortez over her that video of her dancing or were “frothing at the mouth” over Malia Obama having some wine with friends.

She could play that game 24/7 on Twitter dot com if she wants. — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) March 7, 2019

She does. At least when she’s not defending her sister Ilhan Omar or posing for another magazine photo shoot.

Manufacturing controversy to own the cons. — Jeff B. (@jeffblev) March 7, 2019

She’s the boss, Mo: you daren’t question her. — Joe Leamon (D-so I can get away with it) (@Joseph_Leamon) March 7, 2019

I don't buy them because I make better cookies, they're overpriced, and the money goes to a liberal organization that supports abortion. — Snowed in Shan (@PNWShan) March 8, 2019

I don’t buy them because it’s a billion dollar business built on slave labor. And, they irritate me at retail entrances. — Beer! (@JonmJughead63) March 7, 2019

And let’s be real: if there’s anyone obsessed with boycotts, it’s Trump-triggered liberals (see #GrabYourWallet and Sleeping Giants for starters).

