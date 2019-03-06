The House can’t seem to put together a resolution condemning anti-Semitism, but the 2020 Democratic candidates for president are begrudgingly issuing statements about Rep. Ilhan Omar and her repeated anti-Semitic comments. Bernie Sanders announced that his fear is that there’s an “effort to target Congresswoman Omar as a way of stifling that debate.”

Kamala Harris one-upped Sanders by expressing her concern that shining a spotlight on Omar was putting her at risk, and now Elizabeth Warren has released her statement in which she condemns “threats of violence” against Omar but not Omar’s statements.

Oh no, a chilling effect on our public discourse.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-SemitismElizabeth WarrenIlhan OmarIslamophobiastatement