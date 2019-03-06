The House can’t seem to put together a resolution condemning anti-Semitism, but the 2020 Democratic candidates for president are begrudgingly issuing statements about Rep. Ilhan Omar and her repeated anti-Semitic comments. Bernie Sanders announced that his fear is that there’s an “effort to target Congresswoman Omar as a way of stifling that debate.”

Kamala Harris one-upped Sanders by expressing her concern that shining a spotlight on Omar was putting her at risk, and now Elizabeth Warren has released her statement in which she condemns “threats of violence” against Omar but not Omar’s statements.

NEW: @SenWarren on @IlhanMN: "Branding criticism of Israel as automatically anti-Semitic has had a chilling effext on our public discourse and makes it harder to achieve a peaceful solution between Israelis and Palestinians." pic.twitter.com/dqeQ1oO3CM — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) March 7, 2019

Oh no, a chilling effect on our public discourse.

Yeah that’s not what happened. — commonsense (@commonsense258) March 7, 2019

quite the equivocation. — MNus (@3mdive) March 7, 2019

Every statement Dems come out with is worse than the one before it. https://t.co/m225fvJMZ3 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 7, 2019

There is a difference between criticism of policy or political leaders and anti-Semitism — Elva Morris (@elva_morris) March 7, 2019

Once again re: this insulting horseshit: Omar’s problem was questioning the allegiance of Israel supporters, not “criticism of Israel” https://t.co/fUqPTDezZ4 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) March 7, 2019

It’s ridiculous to say that Omar’s message was a neutral “criticism of Israel”. Read her comments. — Chris Nagel (@ChrisNagel_SP) March 7, 2019

Warren's statement declines to say whether Omar's statement was offensive or anti-Semitic. Instead Warren implies Omar is being branded an anti-Semite for criticizing Israel. https://t.co/QEI5j2TcJT — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) March 7, 2019

No one is saying criticism of Israel is “automatically anti-Semitic” as @SenWarren claims (what a pathetic straw man). And how would that make it “harder to achieve a peaceful solution”? Do claims of antisemitism justify war against Israel? Jews should suffer for opposing hatred? https://t.co/o0nCW6ODNB — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 7, 2019

Nobody is doing that. — James Bennett (@TheRealJamesFB) March 7, 2019

For the kids in the back: Omar didn't just criticize Israel. No one would care if she had. She suggested that anyone who supports pro-Israel positions in Congress holds primary allegiance to them, not to the United States. After already being forced to apologize for doing it. https://t.co/JLkwvAaOoN — Jordan Perkins's Anonymous Account (@jordanlperkins) March 7, 2019

Sleight-of-hand here from Sen. Warren: "criticism of Israel" isn't the issue — the issue is what Rep. Omar said about her fellow Americans https://t.co/O3OP27HjRd — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 7, 2019

She’s playing that Lefty strawman game….. — Tilden Katz (@B0B0atStern697) March 7, 2019

She wasn't called out for criticism of Israel, and you know that. Straw Man much? — Tim Joiner (@joinertek) March 7, 2019

She criticized allegiance. Not Israel. Come on — shooters shoot (@phillyvol5) March 7, 2019

Dual loyalty accusations aren't "criticism of Israel" sorry, in fact, they have nothing to do with Israel, they're criticisms of American citizens. — Moo(g) (@MoogMoog36) March 7, 2019

She didn't criticize Israel she criticized the loyalty of Americans who support Israel. That's the problem. It's an anti semitic trope of dual loyalty — Scout (@Scoutdomain) March 7, 2019

She's going full jussie. — leightweight chocker (@Briggs1Jeff) March 7, 2019

The naivete here with the fake equivalency is so glaring it hurts even through the sunscreen. — harlem medic emeritu (@harlemedic) March 7, 2019

They’re all for bigoted and offensive statements now as long as it’s part of a debate. Incredible. — You’re Not (@MySupervisor1) March 7, 2019

Yeah, you're totally right. There's no Jew-hatred here. The fact that the most hated country in the world is the only Jewish country in the world is just a remarkable coincidence! — Eric Darden (@ericdarden123) March 7, 2019

.@SenWarren spent 30 years pretending to be a minority and know that she's been found out to only be white, she's fighting on the side of white supremacists and other anti-semites by belittling the bigotry that the Jewish community faces from her democratic colleagues. — Kojak (@BigKojak56) March 7, 2019

The far left is trying their best to mainstream antisemitism — Steven (@MaVASteve) March 7, 2019

The American Left going Corbyn. FML. — Not That Michael Cohen (@mdcohen) March 7, 2019

It’s official. This is the new normal in mainstream Democrat Party. https://t.co/F3hbSKDSDc — Dovid Margolin (@dovidmargolin) March 7, 2019

A few short decades ago, many conspired around the world to murder and eliminate all Jews. It must never happen again, and those who give an inch are complicit in its repeat. These sentiments are unspeakable. — Deb Ramey (@ramey_deb) March 7, 2019

You know what makes it harder to achieve peace? Failing to hold anti-Semites like @IlhanMN accountable for their demonization and de-legitimization of Israel and its supporters, @SenWarren https://t.co/QPBaUjrvOM — Aaron Bandler (@bandlersbanter) March 7, 2019

What office is Warren running for? — Stanley Cohen (@StanleyCohenLaw) March 7, 2019

Shittiest statement ever, disqualifies Warren from holding any office, including dog catcher — Eric Croddy (@GuytheGypsy) March 7, 2019

And now you know why Democrats booed Israel at the 2012 DNC and lost their shit about recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. — RBe (@RBPundit) March 7, 2019

