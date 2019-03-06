As Twitchy recently reported, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reminded a reporter that “I get to decide what we vote on” when asked why McConnell was bringing up the Green New Deal for a vote and not H.R. 1, which Rep. Steve Scalise calls the “Democrat Politician Protection Act.”

It’s no wonder why McConnell’s not interested in bringing this up for a vote, not that it would ever pass the Republican-controlled Senate.

But voter ID is racist.

It’s a second front on the assault on Federalism, with the first being states like Colorado deciding to award the state’s electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote, regardless of who won the state.

Yeah, it sounds like this would head straight to the Supreme Court, where the Democrats can no longer count on SCOTUS enacting legislation they couldn’t get through Congress.

