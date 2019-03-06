As Twitchy recently reported, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reminded a reporter that “I get to decide what we vote on” when asked why McConnell was bringing up the Green New Deal for a vote and not H.R. 1, which Rep. Steve Scalise calls the “Democrat Politician Protection Act.”

It’s no wonder why McConnell’s not interested in bringing this up for a vote, not that it would ever pass the Republican-controlled Senate.

H.R. 1, the “Democrat Politician Protection Act" + Forces states to allow felons to vote

+ Overrides state voter ID laws

+ Removes safeguards to prevent voter fraud

+ Creates a system where taxpayer money funds candidates the taxpayer doesn't support — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 6, 2019

After promising to run a transparent House, Democrats let special interest groups write a 622-page federal takeover of elections blatantly tailored to use taxpayer money to enrich candidates and campaign consultants with a 6 to 1 taxpayer-funded match of small dollar donations. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 6, 2019

Follow the money: H.R. 1 diverts taxpayer funds into candidates' and consultants' pockets by expanding the use of campaign funds to include child care and other personal expenses. Democrats are pursuing "reforms" that benefit themselves, not the American people. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 6, 2019

Republicans weren't consulted on H.R. 1, and Democrats once again voted down every single Republican amendment to the bill. It sets up a system of fraud, abuse, and misuse of taxpayer funds. Bottom line: H.R. 1 leaves the future and integrity of our elections in doubt. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 6, 2019

