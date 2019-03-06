House Democrats are debating HR1, which is “the Democratic majority’s package overhauling voting, campaign finance and ethics law,” as Roll Call put it. Will it have a chance in the Senate? Here’s Mitch McConnell answering that question, with a bonus answer about voting on the Green New Deal:
Q: "Why is the #GreenNewDeal getting a vote in the Senate when #HR1 is not?"@senatemajldr: "Because I get to decide what we vote on." pic.twitter.com/3AMXoedktS
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 6, 2019
Well, there it is!
But the Dems should at least be happy that the Green New Deal resolution will get a vote, right? Actually they’re not, and McConnell knows it.