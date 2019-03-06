As Twitchy reported, earlier this week Speaker Nancy Pelosi promised that the Democrats would introduce a bill to restore net neutrality, the repeal of which was feared to kill millions, raise the price of each Google search to $1.99, and prevent progressive activists from organizing online. Instead, Internet speeds went up — for those who survived the repeal.

Pelosi has followed through on her promise, and today a bunch of Democrats piled out of their clown car to announce their bill to “save the Internet.” They even have a cool hashtag to go along with their bill: #SaveTheNet.

Montage: Democrats — who last year predicted the Internet would stop working after the FCC repealed Net Neutrality — have introduced a new bill they say will "save the Internet." Watch and tell me you wouldn't feel better w/ these politicians in control. pic.twitter.com/CGgDmsiILs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 6, 2019

Thank you, Nancy! The Internet just hasn’t been the same since net neutrality rules were rolled back.

House Democrats are keeping their 2018 campaign promise of taking action to restore #NetNeutrality and #SaveTheNet! https://t.co/FC9FMU8vlD — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) March 6, 2019

Save the net… from what? Literally nothing has changed. Democrats will just use any pretext to insert the government into our lives. https://t.co/xvhJR0mH0Q — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) March 6, 2019

Bread and circuses — Jeff Wilson (@spideydouble) March 6, 2019

So far we have neither government nor Dems overseeing internet. A great thing. — Don Bryant (@DonaldRBryant) March 6, 2019

Because getting government involved is your only solution. Don't you just hate free markets? — Robert Moline (@DunEdainMN) March 6, 2019

Government control?

Hard pass, Nanc — HeisenbergHattie (@HBergHattie) March 6, 2019

LOL really? 🤔😂 — Aaron Wagner (@AaronWagner_) March 6, 2019

What problem are we solving? — Tesicram (@tesicram) March 6, 2019

What’s weird is there doesn’t seem to be anything wrong with the internet other than Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, etc targeting and censoring ideas they don’t like — False Flag (@falseflag_info) March 6, 2019

Why does an internet already open and free need legislation to keep it that way? Classic double speak only the most indoctrinated could fall for…c'mon lefties — Partyagora.com (@partyagoracom) March 6, 2019

The internet was "saved" from govt control and its been better that ever. No doomsday… no end of the world. This has all just been another govt ruse. Control is effective ownership… standard fascist tactics. — PkrBum (@PkrBum) March 6, 2019

Hands off. Stop fighting for more government control of everything. The US govt makes everything more expensive for less quality. Two sides of the same coin fighting for more control over you and the options you have. — Former Seattleite (@fmrSeattleite) March 6, 2019

Keep your grubby hands off the NET pic.twitter.com/N0NFJBip9P — Comrade Buddy the Bunny (@ComradeDjt) March 6, 2019

Americans don’t want this — Admiral Ackbar (@AdmiralAkbar11) March 6, 2019

Hands off you nozzle. — Chuck McDonald🤓 (@ChuckMc16) March 6, 2019

Leave our internet alone!!! — Lori Miner (@msepiderm) March 6, 2019

Question: Has anyone noticed any difference in how the internet works? Since Net Neutrality ended. — Brandon (@Par2ival1) March 6, 2019

Anyone notice how the internet went away after net neutrality went away? Ya, me either. — Skipp Phipps (@Skippphipps) March 6, 2019

I’m pretty sure we were supposed to be paying for things on the internet by now. It’s a year later and that turned out not to be true🤔 — Austen Cline (@ACline99) March 6, 2019

It's a waste of time because it's unnecessary. — Linda Andrews (@Light_Love_Mojo) March 6, 2019

But … even Burger King ran an ad explaining why net neutrality was so important. Didn’t that get through to anyone?

Thank you! My whole family and hundreds of thousands of my friends have already died due to the repeal of net neutrality! We need to restore it so the world can be saved! — Alexandria Ocasio Cortez fake (@OcasioFor) March 6, 2019

Solid burn:

You better ask AOC before you speak on Twitter since she is in control of you — Mark (@mmenendez1108) March 6, 2019

Seriously Democrats, please make net neutrality and the Green New Deal the pillars of your platform in 2020 … keep those priorities straight.

