As if the net neutrality debate didn’t have enough hot takes already, Burger King served up another:

How would you explain the repeal of Net Neutrality? We did it with the Whopper. Watch the video below: pic.twitter.com/9EWjtbenv8 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 24, 2018

Ouch. BK burned itself on their own attempt at political flame-broiling:

Was Burger King's account hacked, or did someone genuinely think promoting a false narrative on a contentious policy is smart business sense? https://t.co/6GjLJTOhDB — Pissed Pat (@Pissed_Pat) January 24, 2018

We’re not quite sure what they were thinking.

Please stay out of politics if you don’t want people to stay out of Burger King…btw trying to spin net neutrality as necessary is laughable as the internet worked just fine pre-neutrality. It only existed for a hot second anyway — David B (@dbales6tc02b) January 24, 2018

Please, stick to flame broiling. And subservient chickens. — (((Lori_NmetroATL))) (@perpetualvjlinz) January 24, 2018

I'd like to have it my way, @BurgerKing and my way is with cheese, all the way, hold the politics and the lectures. https://t.co/DyjC5R2rA1 — Nieds Dead Horse (@NDH_j_m_f) January 24, 2018

I'm sure your franchisees are thrilled with this https://t.co/FCN1p07B74 — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) January 24, 2018

Nothing in this video makes logical sense. In other news: @BurgerKing is an ISP now? https://t.co/EWp1H6kRqA — Bryan Lunduke (@BryanLunduke) January 24, 2018

Maybe stick to making fast food, BK? Just a thought.

Update:

Anyone notice the lame trolling by the "king" at the end of the video?

Yeah, we've seen the Reece's mug before. That's Ajit Pai's mug. pic.twitter.com/Xz0wMoRg0y — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) January 24, 2018