As you know by now, the FCC has voted to repeal net neutrality rules established in 2015 during the Obama administration. In other words, it’s the end of the world as we know it, and NARAL seems extra concerned:

BREAKING: The FCC just voted to end #NetNeutrality, which keeps the internet fair and open to all. This will have a devastating impact on progressive organizers, activists, and our right to access vital, accurate information about #reprohealth. https://t.co/1LaEzPRcva — NARAL (@NARAL) December 14, 2017

The FCC just voted to repeal #NetNeutrality—and the impact on reproductive freedom will likely be devastating. pic.twitter.com/rfQbPUUL9G — NARAL (@NARAL) December 14, 2017

Jeez, they’re acting like Roe v. Wade was just repealed.

Dear GOD! We're going back to the Dark Ages of 2015!!! Get to the store and buy all the milk, bread and eggs you can before Skynet takes control!!! — Mortis (@WitchyDruss) December 14, 2017

Right!?

This is fearmongering! How will this devastate the pro-late-term-abortion groups again? With that logic, this also hurt the pro-life group too! #iwasadopted — John Beagle (@johnbeagle) December 14, 2017

So fewer child sacrifices then? https://t.co/kzXD4tWTu2 — Beorn (@Beorn2000) December 14, 2017

WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE!!!!!!! https://t.co/4ZpJElQn8o — Colonel Potter (@laurakpotter94) December 14, 2017

EHRMAHGERD!!!!!!!!! KILL THE BABIES!!!!!!! For fuck's sake. Calm down. https://t.co/cTDIGcnUyg — Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) December 14, 2017

Then again, it all depends on how you look at NARAL’s alarmism:

this is sounding better and better all the time https://t.co/ZlUJgaGiHk — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) December 14, 2017

***

Related:

BLESS her heart: SJW Sandra Fluke gets REKT for claiming ‘killing’ #NetNeutrality will kill THIS