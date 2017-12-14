As you know by now, the FCC has voted to repeal net neutrality rules established in 2015 during the Obama administration. In other words, it’s the end of the world as we know it, and NARAL seems extra concerned:

Jeez, they’re acting like Roe v. Wade was just repealed.

Right!?

Then again, it all depends on how you look at NARAL’s alarmism:

***

