Poll after poll after poll has indicated that the No. 1 choice of Democrats among potential 2020 presidential candidates is Joe Biden, who beats out Bernie Sanders every time, which is perfectly fine with us. We’re not fans of Biden’s policies, but he does seem to be a decent guy (when he’s not creepily sniffing women’s hair).

But Biden has to be careful if he’s considering running; he can’t slip up and say nice things about a Republican. Biden seems to have gotten himself in the doghouse with actress and would-be governor of New York Cynthia Nixon for some mild praise of Vice President Mike Pence.

In Omaha, Joe Biden calls Mike Pence "a decent guy, our vice president." — Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) February 28, 2019

What? According to actress Ellen Page, Mike Pence is to blame for poor Jussie Smollett being viciously attacked on the streets of Chicago by some homophobic MAGA rednecks.

.@JoeBiden you’ve just called America’s most anti-LGBT elected leader “a decent guy.” Please consider how this falls on the ears of our community. @DrBiden https://t.co/Cw2beknTj7 — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) February 28, 2019

If Mike Pence is America’s most anti-LGBT elected leader, that just goes to show why Smollett had to pay people to “attack” him. Did you see the way Pence freaked out when he had to swear in bisexual Sen. Kyrsten Sinema? The way he tried to force electrodes onto her forehead to shock the bisexuality out of her was just appalling.

But back to Biden — whatever respect we had for him just dropped several points after he “clarified” his comment:

You’re right, Cynthia. I was making a point in a foreign policy context, that under normal circumstances a Vice President wouldn’t be given a silent reaction on the world stage. But there is nothing decent about being anti-LGBTQ rights, and that includes the Vice President. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 28, 2019

So Pence is anti-LGBTQ rights? How so, exactly? Maybe after President Trump is impeached and removed from office we’ll find out.

Thanks @JoeBiden. Appreciate the response. But please understand from where we sit, his dehumanizing of our community disqualifies @MikePence for the honorific of ‘decent’, regardless of the context. — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 1, 2019

Enough already. You’re gay, you’re married, you were almost governor of New York, and nobody cares.

Go away — Frank Shipman (@fjship) March 1, 2019

Hmm. All or nothing mentalities are going to be our undoing. — lacretro (@lacretro1) March 1, 2019

Yes, please, stick with the all or nothing mentality going into 2020 … it’s going to be fun seeing 47 candidates trying to squeeze into that Oval Office chair.

