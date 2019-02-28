As Twitchy reported Wednesday, Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib during the Michael Cohen hearing claimed it was “racist” that Rep. Mark Meadows brought as a guest HUD official and ex-friend of Cohen Lynne Patton to use as a “prop” — despite Patton laying out very clearly in a Facebook post that she was honored to be there to support President Trump.

Of course, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praised Tlaib’s “total bravery,” and Tlaib told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes that not only does she not regret calling Patton a prop — she claims it was disrespectful and hurtful to her, poor thing.

So it’s not possible that Patton wanted to be there and it was her choice, as she clearly laid out? Should she not have attended to have avoided being called a token by a sitting congresswoman? Was there any right choice?

Yes, is it all right if the black woman expresses her opinion? Or does she need Tlaib’s permission?

