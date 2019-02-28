As Twitchy reported Wednesday, Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib during the Michael Cohen hearing claimed it was “racist” that Rep. Mark Meadows brought as a guest HUD official and ex-friend of Cohen Lynne Patton to use as a “prop” — despite Patton laying out very clearly in a Facebook post that she was honored to be there to support President Trump.

Of course, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praised Tlaib’s “total bravery,” and Tlaib told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes that not only does she not regret calling Patton a prop — she claims it was disrespectful and hurtful to her, poor thing.

Rep. Tlaib tells Chris Hayes she stands by her comments https://t.co/2rkO7zaaSx — Jeffrey Levin (@jilevin) March 1, 2019

Rep. @RashidaTlaib: "I really do stand by" saying it was "racist" to use a black woman as a "prop." "I wanted to be heard and seen, and for me … watching this young woman stand up behind Congressman Meadows in that way was very hurtful and it was very disrespectful." pic.twitter.com/ozgOd6cnSQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 1, 2019

We are living in a new world. — No. You're a Nazi (@younaziyou) March 1, 2019

She accomplished her goal of "being heard and seen." — rosie cat (@rosieca76713254) March 1, 2019

This woman is disgusting in more ways than one! — speak the truth (@dinobucks) March 1, 2019

These psychos always push their bullshit with that weird toothy smile. — Heywood Jablomi (@ittehgaps1) March 1, 2019

So it’s not possible that Patton wanted to be there and it was her choice, as she clearly laid out? Should she not have attended to have avoided being called a token by a sitting congresswoman? Was there any right choice?

Calling a black woman a "token" is racist, @AOC. Calling a black woman a "prop" is racist, @RashidaTlaib. You didn't have @LynnePatton's back. https://t.co/KJwW57y036 — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 1, 2019

Is there a name we can apply to the people these "public servants" chose to invite to the SOTU to use for their individual political purposes? Is that token or prop? — Rob Schmansky (@moneyclarity) March 1, 2019

She’s great! ⁦@RashidaTlaib⁩ is rocking it on @allinwithchris⁩. She doesn’t mince words or shade the truth. Her voice is so important. pic.twitter.com/F0FghhyRmw — James J. Zogby (@jjz1600) March 1, 2019

She was offended by the mere presence of @LynnePatton, a black woman. We used to have a word for that, but the left has made it worthless. https://t.co/yLf6xwyhsD — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 1, 2019

Joel, you do understand that Ms. Patton was being used as a prop, don’t you? And you do understand that whether or not Trump has a black woman friend, his record, his policies, & his behavior establish that he is a racist. So be embarrassed & leave this alone. — James J. Zogby (@jjz1600) March 1, 2019

The formerly respectable James Zogby just called @LynnePatton, a professional black woman, a "prop." Shameless racism in the service of a political agenda. https://t.co/h9sQLn55H3 — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 1, 2019

Calling that woman a prop is particularly insulting to her, don't you think? Or is your agenda above what she thinks or feels about the situation? — Matt Holder 🇺🇸 (@SinisterEntropy) March 1, 2019

Hear what the "prop" has to say.https://t.co/IyrfuigRZj — Zio Joe ⭐⭐⭐ (@djZioJoe) March 1, 2019

Yes, is it all right if the black woman expresses her opinion? Or does she need Tlaib’s permission?