Remember when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stood up and defended Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism?

Well, she’s nothing if not loyal to her squad, so today, she’s throwing her support behind anti-Semitic Dem Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s racism:

Trending

Yeah, suggesting that a black Republican woman is too weak and stupid to think for herself is “total bravery.” You nailed it as usual, AOC.

Yes. It is messed up. And it does deny her agency. But that’s OK, because when the Left does it, racism is “total bravery.”

One quick parting question for anti-racist warrior princess AOC:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCbraveryLynne PattonracismracistRashida Tlaibtokenism