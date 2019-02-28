Remember when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stood up and defended Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism?

Unlike this President, Rep. @IlhanMN demonstrated a capacity to acknowledge pain & apologize, use the opportunity to learn abt history of antisemitism,+grow from it while clarifying her stance. I’m also inspired by Jewish leadership who brought her in, not push her out, to heal. https://t.co/ONRegDJK2S — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 12, 2019

Lots of people here proclaiming to be “woke” trying to police communities on what they are/aren’t allowed to be upset by. I’m proud @IlhanMN raised the issue of lobbyist 💰 in politics & equally proud of her sensitivity to communities. Both are possible.https://t.co/Jq2Y1txFCS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 12, 2019

Well, she’s nothing if not loyal to her squad, so today, she’s throwing her support behind anti-Semitic Dem Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s racism:

Total bravery from @RashidaTlaib as she reminds the nation that tokenism *is* racism https://t.co/z7K0idYd0F — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2019

Yeah, suggesting that a black Republican woman is too weak and stupid to think for herself is “total bravery.” You nailed it as usual, AOC.

I’m with you. But is it also kind of messed up to call that woman a token? Like doesn’t that sort of deny her agency? I’m honestly asking with the intent to understand here. — Mr. AppROCHEable®️ (@RocheCorp) February 28, 2019

Yes. It is messed up. And it does deny her agency. But that’s OK, because when the Left does it, racism is “total bravery.”

Another reminder that the meaning of “bravery” has been just a tad diluted in the social justice era. — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) February 28, 2019

The only racism here was from her! It’s a standard practice from you guys to create racism where there is none and it’s getting old! — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) February 28, 2019

Bravery? To just cluck along with the brain-dead identity politics mob and score cheap political points? @LynnePatton is far braver than you and your freshman cohort. Not to mention far more principled. And smarter. — Jeff Adams (@JeffAdams82) February 28, 2019

One quick parting question for anti-racist warrior princess AOC: