As Twitchy told you earlier, Lynne Patton, who worked for the Trump Organization and currently serves as a senior HUD official, was a guest of GOP Rep. Mark Meadows at today’s hearing. And, according to Tlaib, that’s “in itself a racist act”:

.@RashidaTlaib just said Freedom Caucus Chair @RepMarkMeadows using a black woman as a “prop” was extremely “racist” — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) February 27, 2019

Here's the Tlaib Meadows exchange pic.twitter.com/HbbhuVgCJt — Jason K. Morrell (@CNNJason) February 27, 2019

Rashida Tlaib not unhinged at all… — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) February 27, 2019

She’s off her rocker. Even Elijah Cummings was taken aback.

That’s just brilliant move there Tlaib. You got Cummings to defend Mark Meadows. That’s some A+ strategery. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 27, 2019

Congratulations to @RashidaTlaib for getting Elijah Cummings to side with Mark Meadows on race. That’s really impressive. — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) February 27, 2019

This is pretty impressive, when you think about it. https://t.co/9Nk7JUNpU4 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 27, 2019

"I am not calling the gentlemen, Mr. Meadows, a racist," Rep Rashida Tlaib says. "I'm just saying it is a racist act," she says of him using a black woman as "a prop" to suggest that President Trump is not racist. — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 27, 2019

Impressive backpedaling there, too.

If you are going to accuse someone of a racist act, have the cojones to acknowledge it ffs. — lizuddie (@lizbuddie) February 27, 2019

Well, to be fair, even if Tlaib won’t acknowledge that she was definitely calling Meadows a racist, she still scored points with the right people.

Good for her. @RashidaTlaib said using a black woman as a prop is in and of itself racist. 232/ — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) February 27, 2019

Weird rules: You can present a black member of the administration to argue that Cohen's claim that Trump is racist is obscene. You seemingly cannot claim that the decision to present that black member reeks of racism. Now that offended member says that second claim is racist! — Josh Greenman (@joshgreenman) February 27, 2019

That’s because it is racist. If you’re asserting that Patton is nothing more than a token without any input from Patton herself, then we’re sorry to inform you, but that’s pretty damn racist.

I see a whole lot of white journalists saying a black woman didn't make a decision for herself without even asking her about it. https://t.co/1PQ0OGxN02 — Alexander Occasional-Cortex (@NathanWurtzel) February 27, 2019

Whatever you do, don't assume Lynne Patton's free will is involved here. https://t.co/IPI7bCtL5H — Alexander Occasional-Cortex (@NathanWurtzel) February 27, 2019

In berating Mark Meadows for inviting a black Republican to bear witness to Cohen’s testimony, Tlaib demonstrated quite clearly that her respect for women of color is conditional. In other words, she’s a racist bigot.

Tlaib is a horrible, low class, human being who doesn't deserve to be in the House.She's obviously a racist,and not very bright either. — The Panda Detective (@mchip50) February 27, 2019

Shameful. This is basically her calling black conservatives "house n**os" and "uncle Tom". Rashida Tlaib is the only racist here. — Klasical Liberal (@KlasicalLiberal) February 27, 2019

And her apologists in the media love her for it.

I don't care if you hate Trump or Republicans or whatever, but try treating Lynne Patton like a person instead of doing whatever the hell it is you're doing right now. — Alexander Occasional-Cortex (@NathanWurtzel) February 27, 2019

This isn't the first time the media has treated a black Republican woman as scenery and it won't be the last. — Alexander Occasional-Cortex (@NathanWurtzel) February 27, 2019

Won’t be the last time a Democrat does it, either.