During her CNN town hall a couple of weeks ago, 2020 presidential contender Kamala Harris answered Jake Tapper’s question about eliminating private health insurance by saying, “Let’s eliminate all that. Let’s move on.”

Harris backpedaled pretty quickly, and an adviser tried to put out the fire by saying that Harris “would also be open to the more moderate health reform plans, which would preserve the industry.” That’s big of her; as president, she wouldn’t put the entire private health insurance industry out of business.

With that view of private health insurance floating around the Democratic Party, it’s no surprise to see that progressive Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal is pretty jazzed to hear that health insurance stocks are tanking due to the uncertainty.

Aw, that’s great. If any of your 401(k) or pension plans are invested in health insurance, sorry not sorry!

Bloomberg reports:

Health insurers are leading declines among health-care stocks as investors turned their focus to Democrats’ new “Medicare for all” bill that would replace almost all private plans and assessed the implications of a Senate hearing on surging drug prices.

“This doesn’t have a prayer of being enacted anytime soon,” said Bloomberg Intelligence policy analyst Brian Rye. “But the noise factor is there, and you can bet multiple Democratic candidates will hop on board and push this in the debates starting in June.”

Remember, to progressive Democrats like Jayapal, bad news for the market is good news. Once all the insurance companies fail due to government overreach, the government will have complete power over the industry.

Just for the record, this guy has little hammer-and-sickle icons in his Twitter bio.

Trending

Hey, how did this woman get in here? You’re spoiling the party!

Um, if we remember correctly, Obamacare passed, and President Obama assured us we’d each save $2,500. Guess Obamacare didn’t do enough.

They’re working on that with the Green New Deal. Anyway, here are another couple of party poopers.

That doesn’t matter — people are celebrating that health insurance companies are getting what’s coming to them. Maybe that guy had a point; maybe at this point, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren are centrists, at least in the new Democratic Party. If you liked your plan, forget about it … it’s gone.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BloombergHealth insurancemedicare for allPramila Jayapalsorry not sorrystocks