During her CNN town hall a couple of weeks ago, 2020 presidential contender Kamala Harris answered Jake Tapper’s question about eliminating private health insurance by saying, “Let’s eliminate all that. Let’s move on.”

Harris backpedaled pretty quickly, and an adviser tried to put out the fire by saying that Harris “would also be open to the more moderate health reform plans, which would preserve the industry.” That’s big of her; as president, she wouldn’t put the entire private health insurance industry out of business.

With that view of private health insurance floating around the Democratic Party, it’s no surprise to see that progressive Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal is pretty jazzed to hear that health insurance stocks are tanking due to the uncertainty.

It looks like the Democrats' new Medicare for all bill is tanking health insurance stocks.https://t.co/GKULNu1dQp — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 27, 2019

sorry not sorry ¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/LfngVXaNkX — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) February 28, 2019

Aw, that’s great. If any of your 401(k) or pension plans are invested in health insurance, sorry not sorry!

Bloomberg reports:

Health insurers are leading declines among health-care stocks as investors turned their focus to Democrats’ new “Medicare for all” bill that would replace almost all private plans and assessed the implications of a Senate hearing on surging drug prices. … “This doesn’t have a prayer of being enacted anytime soon,” said Bloomberg Intelligence policy analyst Brian Rye. “But the noise factor is there, and you can bet multiple Democratic candidates will hop on board and push this in the debates starting in June.”

Remember, to progressive Democrats like Jayapal, bad news for the market is good news. Once all the insurance companies fail due to government overreach, the government will have complete power over the industry.

I’m going to sleep well tonight. — Bilal Akbar (@akbarb480) February 28, 2019

make them insolvent, less cost when we take them over 😉 — heraCLITus (@coal_min) February 28, 2019

Just for the record, this guy has little hammer-and-sickle icons in his Twitter bio.

Good. — Dave Steverdaverson (@Watifyoucould) February 28, 2019

It is time to take the corp boot of our necks.. Medicare for all — 99Ascend (@99Ascend) February 28, 2019

Tweet of the day! — Snark (@cbail_lee) February 28, 2019

We don’t have to be happy about any industry being hurt and certainly not about anyone losing their job — NancyWilliamsPainter (@painter_nancy) February 28, 2019

Hey, how did this woman get in here? You’re spoiling the party!

If insurance companies want to make money acting like pimps, they should just be honest and go do the real thing. — Dominic Quintana (@TheReallyRealDQ) February 28, 2019

If only that made premiums go down. Thanks for all you do. — Wanda (@itsWanda) February 28, 2019

Um, if we remember correctly, Obamacare passed, and President Obama assured us we’d each save $2,500. Guess Obamacare didn’t do enough.

Good. I need my Medicare. Health care can not continue to be at the whim of for-profit corporations — President goes spelunking❄ (@Nancyfourdogs) February 28, 2019

This tweet is the greatest thing I’ve seen in years! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — BLAKELEY (@blakeleymusic) February 28, 2019

Good! Change is coming! — Fed Up (@Nickel_AK) February 28, 2019

Honestly the day USA gets single payer should be like victory in Europe day — Paul Thompson (@paulthompso) February 28, 2019

Health insurance company greed has been tanking our health for years. — nobody (@protect1stAmdmt) February 28, 2019

Thoughts & prayers for an industry that has destroyed health care, driven out good practitioners, & been responsible for the deaths of uncountable numbers of people. — CommittedToResisting (@aginghippy8) February 28, 2019

With Medicare for all, health insurance companies would be redundant. We will not need them preying on sick people for profits. — Wayne Morgan (@waynemorgan200) February 28, 2019

It's time for crimes against humanity to end. Any profits over ppl is a disgrace. — Tony Catalioto (@TonyCatalioto) February 28, 2019

Do energy companies next! — || () /- |-| (@noahmanion) February 28, 2019

They’re working on that with the Green New Deal. Anyway, here are another couple of party poopers.

How can a politician applaud when stocks do down, are you against capitalism entirely — Jonathan Brill (@brill_jb) February 28, 2019

1000’s of us are employed by insurance cos. As some nurses get older, we’re no longer able to work hospital floors. I’m a Democrat. I want solutions for healthcare, but flippant remarks like this having no regard for 1000’s of our jobs? Cc @SpeakerPelosi — Robin (@lilly64) February 28, 2019

Doesn't matter cuz it'll never pass. What does matter is the retirement accounts of your constituents which it appears you could give 2 shits about. — Glutton4Pnshmnt (@Glutton4Pnshmnt) February 28, 2019

Yes, great Idea. Let’s have the same folks who run the DMV manage our National Health Care system…. *shaking head* — Skip.Two (@two_skip) February 28, 2019

Just make sure you and your ruling class buddies are stuck with exactly the same inefficient govt provided healthcare as everyone else. — Astro hole (@hart_hole) February 28, 2019

Then how are you paying for this? — Steve Ditmars (@DitmarsSteve) February 28, 2019

That doesn’t matter — people are celebrating that health insurance companies are getting what’s coming to them. Maybe that guy had a point; maybe at this point, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren are centrists, at least in the new Democratic Party. If you liked your plan, forget about it … it’s gone.

