During Sen. Kamala Harris’ CNN town hall in Iowa last night, the California Democrat said that it’s time to end the private insurance market:
Kamala Harris non-chalantly suggests it will be easy to remove everyone from private insurance and transition to MFA. “Let’s move on,” she laughs. #CNNTownHall
— Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) January 29, 2019
She’s not even “dancing around single payer”:
Kamala Harris isn’t dancing around single payer; she just responded to @jaketapper’s question about whether she wants to eliminate private insurance by describing its hassles and saying: “Let’s eliminate all that. Let’s move on.” https://t.co/iLlWZgcAvB
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 29, 2019
Watch:
In which Jake asks Kamala Harris whether people would be able to keep their private insurance, if they prefer, under Medicare For All system — and she rejects that. "Let's eliminate all of that. Let's move on." pic.twitter.com/A1AY2TOT4g
— Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) January 29, 2019
We eagerly await her new campaign slogan, “If you don’t like your government plan, well, you’re screwed”:
If you don't like your current plan, you can get a different plan. If you don't like your government plan, well, you're screwed. Now get in line, shut up and wait however long it takes to see a doctor.
There's a difference between having "coverage" and being able to get care. https://t.co/zs4Qh9OGX6
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 29, 2019
History tried this once. Remember?
"Everything within the state, nothing outside the state, nothing against the state."
— CLA (@ConservativeLA) January 29, 2019
Who wants to tell her that this isn’t how it’s done?
Note for Kamala Harris – even most countries with universal health coverage permit, or even encourage, supplementary private health insurance.
— Henry Olsen (@henryolsenEPPC) January 29, 2019
National Journal’s Josh Kraushaar called it “her low point of the night”:
Her low point of the night. https://t.co/v4lazLCghe
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 29, 2019
And the NYT’s Jonathan Martin thinks “Kamla’s rivals should be happy” about what she said:
Why Kamala folks should be happy: she's warm, engaging and connects on personal level w audience
Why Kamala's rivals should be happy: her breezy answer on eliminating private insurance and uncertainty about what to say on the billionaires question suggest debate vulnerabilities
— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 29, 2019
Libs will love it though:
Sounds like Harris explicitly calling for single payer health insurance — Bernie style — and not just an expanded Medicare option.
As @jaketapper notes, that would eliminate private insurance — and is bound to be awfully unpopular in the broader electorate.
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 29, 2019
Dear Democratic hopefuls: if you’re serious, you better get in this thing quickly before voters commit their hearts and wallets to the extremely likable, qualified, viable @KamalaHarris. She’s a force of nature… #KamalaHarris
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 29, 2019
Communications director for Justice Democrats:
Kamala Harris answered "Yes" when pressed by @jaketapper if her support of #MedicareForAll means she supports eliminating profit-seeking private health insurance companies in favor of a public system.
Good stuff! https://t.co/bXlHcivLRL
— Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) January 29, 2019
