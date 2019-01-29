During Sen. Kamala Harris’ CNN town hall in Iowa last night, the California Democrat said that it’s time to end the private insurance market:

She’s not even “dancing around single payer”:

 

Watch:

We eagerly await her new campaign slogan, “If you don’t like your government plan, well, you’re screwed”:

History tried this once. Remember?

Who wants to tell her that this isn’t how it’s done?

National Journal’s Josh Kraushaar called it “her low point of the night”:

And the NYT’s Jonathan Martin thinks “Kamla’s rivals should be happy” about what she said:

Libs will love it though:

Communications director for Justice Democrats:

***

