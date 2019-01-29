During Sen. Kamala Harris’ CNN town hall in Iowa last night, the California Democrat said that it’s time to end the private insurance market:

Kamala Harris non-chalantly suggests it will be easy to remove everyone from private insurance and transition to MFA. “Let’s move on,” she laughs. #CNNTownHall — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) January 29, 2019

She’s not even “dancing around single payer”:

Kamala Harris isn’t dancing around single payer; she just responded to @jaketapper’s question about whether she wants to eliminate private insurance by describing its hassles and saying: “Let’s eliminate all that. Let’s move on.” https://t.co/iLlWZgcAvB — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 29, 2019

Watch:

In which Jake asks Kamala Harris whether people would be able to keep their private insurance, if they prefer, under Medicare For All system — and she rejects that. "Let's eliminate all of that. Let's move on." pic.twitter.com/A1AY2TOT4g — Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) January 29, 2019

We eagerly await her new campaign slogan, “If you don’t like your government plan, well, you’re screwed”:

If you don't like your current plan, you can get a different plan. If you don't like your government plan, well, you're screwed. Now get in line, shut up and wait however long it takes to see a doctor.

There's a difference between having "coverage" and being able to get care. https://t.co/zs4Qh9OGX6 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 29, 2019

History tried this once. Remember?

"Everything within the state, nothing outside the state, nothing against the state." — CLA (@ConservativeLA) January 29, 2019

Who wants to tell her that this isn’t how it’s done?

Note for Kamala Harris – even most countries with universal health coverage permit, or even encourage, supplementary private health insurance. — Henry Olsen (@henryolsenEPPC) January 29, 2019

National Journal’s Josh Kraushaar called it “her low point of the night”:

Her low point of the night. https://t.co/v4lazLCghe — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 29, 2019

And the NYT’s Jonathan Martin thinks “Kamla’s rivals should be happy” about what she said:

Why Kamala folks should be happy: she's warm, engaging and connects on personal level w audience Why Kamala's rivals should be happy: her breezy answer on eliminating private insurance and uncertainty about what to say on the billionaires question suggest debate vulnerabilities — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 29, 2019

Libs will love it though:

Sounds like Harris explicitly calling for single payer health insurance — Bernie style — and not just an expanded Medicare option. As @jaketapper notes, that would eliminate private insurance — and is bound to be awfully unpopular in the broader electorate. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 29, 2019

Dear Democratic hopefuls: if you’re serious, you better get in this thing quickly before voters commit their hearts and wallets to the extremely likable, qualified, viable @KamalaHarris. She’s a force of nature… #KamalaHarris — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 29, 2019

Communications director for Justice Democrats:

Kamala Harris answered "Yes" when pressed by @jaketapper if her support of #MedicareForAll means she supports eliminating profit-seeking private health insurance companies in favor of a public system. Good stuff! https://t.co/bXlHcivLRL — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) January 29, 2019

***

Related:

‘This should be interesting’: Kamala Harris’ take on #2A & gun laws at the CNN town hall is something else https://t.co/pe40nVyBwI — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 29, 2019

Ben Shapiro smells double standard after Willie Brown opens up about extramarital affair with Kamala Harris https://t.co/uib9EU5UQe — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 28, 2019