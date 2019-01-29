As Twitchy reported, Sen. Kamala Harris made news during her CNN town hall Monday night by suggesting it was time to eliminate private health insurance altogether and move everyone to Medicare for all. “Let’s eliminate all that. Let’s move on,” she laughed.

Plenty of people weren’t amused by the idea of their health insurance being taken away, and now it looks like Harris is doing some damage repair.

Oh, she’s “open” to not shutting down the entire health insurance industry and forcing everyone onto a government plan? That’s nice.

Democrats sure want to put a lot of people out of business: coal miners, health insurers …

She’s trying!

