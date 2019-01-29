As Twitchy reported, Sen. Kamala Harris made news during her CNN town hall Monday night by suggesting it was time to eliminate private health insurance altogether and move everyone to Medicare for all. “Let’s eliminate all that. Let’s move on,” she laughed.

Plenty of people weren’t amused by the idea of their health insurance being taken away, and now it looks like Harris is doing some damage repair.

NEW: Kamala Harris is backtracking on her calls to eliminate all private health insurance in supporting Medicare for all, with an advisor and her spokesman saying she’s open to more moderate plans preserving the private health insurance industry. https://t.co/RCZG8wIkPH — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 30, 2019

BREAKING: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) changes her stance on healthcare in under 24 hours after her CNN town hall "As the furor grew," a Harris adviser said "she would also be open to the more moderate health reform plans, which would preserve the industry"https://t.co/8BABosnkk5 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 30, 2019

Oh, she’s “open” to not shutting down the entire health insurance industry and forcing everyone onto a government plan? That’s nice.

.@KamalaHarris caves after less than 24 hours of criticism from rivals. It turns out getting rid of hundreds of thousands of jobs is not popular. https://t.co/eXPzuIQNJn — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 30, 2019

Democrats sure want to put a lot of people out of business: coal miners, health insurers …

This is going great so far. pic.twitter.com/KO3tr0NhPf — Gentleman Jon Snow (@jvgraz) January 30, 2019

That didn't take too long. Expect a whole lot more of same from this phony neolib. I mean ffs how hard is it to actually read the bill that has your damn name on it, Kamala? — BansheeBabe (@bansheebabe) January 30, 2019

Too late — Escobedo (@margo_escobedo) January 30, 2019

Nah. She meant what she said. — Cosette DeCesare (@cosettedecesare) January 30, 2019

Lol that was fast — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) January 30, 2019

That didn’t take long — Sell the team Bob!! (@JB_SteelCity) January 30, 2019

Kamala Chameleon. — Cody Rucker (@CodyRucker7) January 30, 2019

thank u, next — enema of the state (@ThatSassySherif) January 30, 2019

LOL. Didn't I predict this yesterday? Her M4A position was completely untenable for the General Election. Progressives are fooling themselves if they believe any candidate is going into the General with the position they are going to socialize 1/6 of the American economy. https://t.co/ILhQ3eXc6O — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 30, 2019

That said…NO ONE SHOULD BELIEVE THIS MODERATION. She was quite clear in what she believed in with her comments last night. There was no trepidation on her part. This is her strategists trying to fix her gaffe. Nothing more. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 30, 2019

If she had said "Yeah, I'd consider M4A or other stuff" she would have been on safe ground. That is not what she said. And those words are going to be used against her at some point. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 30, 2019

This is the problem though. Marginal Dem candidates (including Bernie) can take this position…because they have almost no chance of getting to the general. The mainstream candidates (especially Harris, Biden) can't…so they are going to be flanked to their left. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 30, 2019

You can either be a progressive darling…or a mainstream moderate candidate. You can't be both. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 30, 2019

She’s trying!

So she stands for nothing. Good to know. She only wants power. — Scully 🇺🇸 (@dhighway61) January 30, 2019

Related: